Heavy snow and frigid temperatures in late December and early January may have kept me from traveling for a New Year vacation, but ice forming thick on one of my favorite yellow perch lakes was an acceptable consolation.
My fishing friend Chas lives about three hours closer to the lake than I, so it was no surprise to see he was already set up when I finally arrived in early afternoon. We planned to stay in a cabin nearby for a couple nights to see if we could dial in the perch, and anything else that would entertain the variety of gear in our tackle boxes.
The sun was settling behind the western ridges as I donned my arctic survival suit and hit the ice. Chas had no luck where he had started, so we moved across the lake to an area where a shallow “weed bed” extended from the foot of a dark timbered ridge. I was hoping to find an area between 8 and 15 feet deep on the fringe of vegetation where perch might linger, but also something attractive for cruising trout to keep things interesting.
We played the exhausting game of drilling a line of holes until we felt out the depth range, which left my desk-job arms feeling a bit quivery. Sixteen inches of ice drilling with a semi-dull manual auger makes one reconsider the gas-powered options. Finally dialing in between 8 and 12 feet above the weeds, we located a school of perch and sunfish, but the fish were picky and delicate. Having started with a small spoon, I switched out to a bead-head fly tied with a red floss body and a few straight feather filament tail strands. An extremely simplistic fly — small, attractive, and tipped with a Berkley maggot bait.
The mercury plummeted the last half-hour of daylight, but the bite got hot with yellow perch and bluegill gently sucking up the little baited fly and finding their way through the hole. I use an old-school flasher that basically sends a sound wave down and reads the intensity in which it’s reflected by surfaces and objects. The fly appeared as a thin yellow line. When fish approached the fly, they too appeared as a thin yellow line, at first. But as they closed in, the line thickened and turned green, then red outlined in green and yellow when they were right on top of the fly. As I jigged the little fly about a foot off the bottom, green lines continually blipped beneath as fish moved about the area. They were small, but the action was exceptional and watching the lines on the flasher appear and change colors is just as thrilling now as it was when I first acquired the technology 20 years ago.
The next morning, we found ourselves back at the holes from the night before and the bite was once again on. The sun had barely laid a peach glow across the ridges to the south when the first yellow perch gave in to the little bead-head fly. Chas was into them as well and we bantered across the 15 feet that separated our holes, sharing tips on baits and asking if the other was seeing any fish when the bite would wane.
Curiosity caused us to move to other areas looking for bigger fish which proved fruitless, save for a single tiger trout that Chas lured in by jigging a rattling crankbait. Luckily, no one laid claim to our original holes, and we settled back onto them for the evening bite.
Rainbow trout were cruising that evening and taking the little flies tipped with the maggot or a small piece of nightcrawler to add a little flavor. While the perch and sunfish mostly pecked at the fly, the cruising rainbows would snag it on the go, leaving the drag zinging on our jig rods. Red squirrels chattered and scurried through the evergreens as the pink halo of dusk settled across the ridgetops. Every other angler had vacated the lake an hour before, yet Chas and I remained until it was black as the night would get, landing fish, telling jokes, and enjoying the peace of the mountains, broken only by the occasional singing of the ice.
Although the fish were small, I seized my one opportunity of the year for perch tacos, icing down about a dozen, as well as a few of the better rainbows. Arriving home the next afternoon, I fileted the little perch, rolled them in cornmeal, and pan-fried them crunchy before placing them on a flour tortilla, sprinkling them with Cajun seasoning, a little cayenne, and topping them with cheese, cabbage, and a dab of salsa. My wife and I savored every bite, and just like that, our bounty was gone. Like Christmas Day, we must wait another year to put more yellow perch on ice.
