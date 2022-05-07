A female Columbia spotted frog rests at the bottom of a pond in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest on April 27, 2022. Female frogs are known to stay near their egg masses during the incubation period, to defend against predators.
A Columbia spotted frog egg mass floats near the surface of a pond in the Upper Grande Ronde River area on the Wallowa-Whitman National forest on April 27, 2022. Female frogs deposit their eggs in a single gelatinious mass 12 to 20 centimeters in diameter — about the size of a closed fist — that can contain from a few hundred to about 2,000 eggs.
Joseph Black/Wallowa-Whitman National Forest
LA GRANDE — Employees from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest recently surveyed areas in the Upper Grande Ronde River area for the Columbia spotted frog, a sensitive species on the 2.3-million-acre national forest.
Marie Gaylord, a biological science technician for the La Grande Ranger District, said employees conduct the surveys each April, when spotted frog breeding sites are active with the warming weather.
“The breeding of this species of frog have been recorded in this area for over 30 years,” Gaylord said in a press release from the Wallowa-Whitman.
This year’s surveys were done on April 27.
Dax Smith, a biological science technican for the La Grande Ranger District, said many of the areas surveyed are part of the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, which is designed to restore ponds and other habitat that the spotted frog and other species depend on.
“By returning to these areas, we support the process because it acts as a report card for our previous work,” Smith said. “These frogs could not lay eggs in some of the areas before, and now with the floodplain reconnected they are able to breed safely.”
Female spotted frogs need specific habitat to safely lay their egg masses, which can include from a few hundred to as many as 2,000 eggs.
“Conditions like still, shallow water edges, emergent vegetation, and ample sunlight all contribute to a healthy breeding location,” Gaylord said. “As such, the presence of egg masses is an indicator of certain habitat conditions that can then be used to determine the habitat suitability for other aquatic or semiaquatic life.”
Although forest officials said improving habitat can contribute to a growth in the spotted frog population, other factors can threaten the unhatched tadpoles. One of the bigger risks is people inadvertently stepping on egg masses.
“The egg masses that these frogs produce are very delicate,” Smith said. “If you are out recreating in these pond areas, be mindful of your step and do not touch or pick up the masses.”
Forest users can assist by documenting and reporting sighted egg mass locations to their local district ranger office.
