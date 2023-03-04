US-NEWS-WEA-YOSEMITE-SNOW-MCT

Yosemite National Park has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas. 

 National Park Service/Contributed Photo

SONORA, Calif. — Cabin roofs at Yosemite National Park are almost completely covered with snow. At the park’s Badger Pass ski area, snow is up to the second floor of the lodge. In the Yosemite Valley, snow accumulation broke a 54-year-old daily record — by multiple inches.

The historic snowfall in the Sierra Nevada from back-to-back winter storms has closed the world-famous park indefinitely while rangers and park staffers work to respond to the epic snowpack.

