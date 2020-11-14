The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving are Free Fishing Days in Oregon. Anglers can fish, crab or clam for free, no license, tag or endorsement required; however, all current closures, bag limits and other regulations still apply.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shared tips for winter recreation in its Nov. 12 Recreation Report.
Ponds in Union and Baker counties are stocked for the fall. Several fisheries in the Southwest Zone were stocked in October with legal and larger trout. Some of these fish may still be around, making a trip to Bradley, Butterfield, Upper Empire and Saunders lakes, Lost Creek Reservoir or Powders Pond worth the trip, according to the report.
Fall turkey season is open until 2021 and there are no limits on tags. The White River fall turkey hunt has been canceled.
Hunter education classes are available online and there is a Field Day in Madras Dec. 12, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the Rifle Archery Pistol Association at 2209 NW Clackamas, Madras, 97741 taught by Tim McCormick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.