Youth hunters on the prowl

Youth hunters will have the chance to hunt pheasants Sept. 17 and 18 at Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.

SALEM — Youth hunters, age 17 and under, can sign up now for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, with an additional few hunt dates in October.

ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October.

