SALEM — Hunters 17 and younger can sign up for free pheasant hunts happening around the state this fall, including events near La Grande, Irrigon, Ontario and the John Day Valley.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and its partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which start in October.
Most hunts are at ODFW wildlife areas in September, with some scheduled for October.
Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page. Then go to “Purchase from the Catalog” and look under the Category/ Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. Registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. Volunteers bring their trained hunting dogs to some events to hunt with participants. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt.
Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent (reminder that ODFW offices remain closed to public access until Sept. 1, 2021.) Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day may hunt stand by on the other day.
“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.
For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton at 503- 947-6028 or by email, Myrna.B.Britton@odfw.oregon.gov.
Event dates and locations:
• Irrigon Wildlife Area (between Irrigon and Umatilla), Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. Sign up for morning or evening hunt (morning only on Sunday).
• John Day Valley, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.
• La Grande, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. No advance registration required.
• Ontario (on city property), Oct. 16 and 17.
