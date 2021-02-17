210216_lgo_news_local_foodbank
ISLAND CITY — A major bank is set to open in Island City later this year.
The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank in La Grande is scheduled to be moved into the old Pendleton Grain Growers building in Island City this summer. The move will give the food bank a big boost by providing it with eight times the storage space it now has at the Union County Senior Center. The food bank now has 1,092 square feet of space but will have 8,800 square feet at the old PGG building.
“This is very, very exciting,’’ said Audrey Smith, manager of the NE Oregon Regional Food Bank.
The additional space will help in two ways. It will allow the food bank to maintain a stronger reserve for the pantries it serves in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties and put it in a position to better address emergencies like those caused by natural disasters.
Presently the food bank does not have a reserve fund earmarked for emergency use which is a strong as strong as it needs to be, Smith said.
The old PGG building was purchased earlier by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon which operates the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank. Significant renovation work needs to be done before the building and its site can reopen as a food bank. This will start after after fundraising drive for it is complete.
The remodeling work will cost between $300,000 and $400,000, a portion of which may be paid for with a grant.
The goal is to have the renovation work completed by July, Smith said. The reason is that the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank must be out of its storage building at the Union County Senior Center by July 31 due to an order by the Federal Transit Administration.
The Federal Transit Authority issued its order because the food bank’s present site was originally built to serve as a site for the operation of a public transportation operation, Smith said. It thus may be used later by Northeast Oregon Public Transit, whose offices are next to the food bank and is also operated by Community Connection of NE Oregon.
The move to Island City will have no impact on the services offered to the public at the Union County Senior Center. All services offered there now, will continue to be provided at its present site.
