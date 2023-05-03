5de9ce8a251a2.image.jpg
Brian Davis with a morning’s catch of pikeminnow.

 Gary Lewis/Contributed Photo, File

A new app allows anglers to bypass the registration station so they can spend more time and earn more money for reeling in pikeminnows, the salmon-eating predators in the Columbia and Snake rivers.

The Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program, which opened May 1, has doled money to anglers for more than three decades.

