Now that maximum daylight hours are here, our plants will be growing at their peak rate so this is a good time to remember to fertilize. For indoor plants, it’s recommended that fertilizer be applied at half strength. This reduces the chance that full application rates would burn plants that can’t escape their potted confinement.
All outdoor plantings made just this year will also benefit from a diluted strength as well. Once root growth is slowing down, a full-strength application is fine. For established perennials and shrubs, they will be able to handle the full-strength amount. How can you tell when the root growth has slowed down? When your plants set flowers. This gives you the go ahead sign to give them that extra boost they will need.
Mulching with two parts garden compost to one part steer manure is a good, general purpose fertilizing mixture. It also gives the added layer of protection for soil temperature stabilization. Plants that had a leaf layer as winter protection should have had that layer removed by now.
Since we are talking about fertilizer, here’s a brief review of ratios and label reading. Just remember that the values given are always a percentage of 100. So a label that read N- 7%, P- 3%, K- 5%, it would have 7% nitrogen, 3% phosphorus, and 5% potassium (“K” is the Latin abbreviation for Kalium, or potassium). If you suspect your garden soil is deficient, having a soil test done before you start adding amendments is the best way to know what your soil needs are.
And as always, the Oregon State University Extension website has links to everything you always wanted to know about your soil. Our local OSU Extension office does not provide soil testing but recommends the following two links for soil testing information. The first, https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/em8677, will take you to a listing of laboratories that provide soil testing (and other tests, as well), with all their contact information for each lab listed. The second link — https://cropandsoil.oregonstate.edu/cal/testing-your-soil — has a video that shows soil collection techniques as well as other information for farmers and gardeners. Both links allow you to view online or download the information. These links can be copied into your browser for quick access.
So Grandma is going outside now to go play in her garden. I hope you like playing in your dirt as much as I like mine. Enjoy our warm weather!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
