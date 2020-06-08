LA GRANDE — A vaccine for the deadly new coronavirus, according to many infectious disease experts, should be available to the public within two years, finally ending a global pandemic. The delivery of the first coronavirus vaccine in Union County likely will be a well-publicized event, just as the historic arrival of the Salk polio vaccine was 65 years ago.
Polio vaccine was first delivered here May 1, 1955, on a West Coast Airlines plane at about 8:20 p.m. The delivery made headlines for near miraculous and dark reasons.
Many perceived the vaccine as a silver bullet, with the potential of making one of the most feared diseases a horror of the past. Unfortunately, the vaccine arrived in La Grande right after a massive initial nationwide inoculation program had tragically gotten off to a nightmarish start. The reason — least one pharmaceutical company produced a bad batch of vaccine.
The defective vaccine was injected into 200,000 children, causing 40,000 of them to get polio, 200 of whom suffered paralysis and 10 of whom died, according to a March 2006 article in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. This total included three children in Oregon and two in Idaho, according to an article in the May 4, 1955, Observer, then the La Grande Evening Observer.
The news of these contracting getting polio from the vaccine alarmed Union County parents, causing 20 who had signed up their children for the shots to withdraw their sons and daughters, according to the May 6, 1955, Observer.
The number pulling out their children may have been greater had it not been for Gertrude Fennimore, a Union County public health nurse, who emphasized in an Observer interview the vaccine La Grande had received was produced by Parke-Davis, a Detroit-based pharmaceutical company not responsible for the defective vaccine.
The Salk vaccine program launched in the United States in the mid-1950s called for a killed strain of the polio virus to be inoculated in children. Some initial batches of the Salk vaccine contained a strain of the polio virus that was not completely dead, causing many people to get the dreaded disease.
Those receiving the Salk vaccine had to receive two shots, the second one about a week after the first. This requirement created concern among local health officials because some children were getting out of school for summer vacation and it was feared it would be difficult to get them to a clinic for the second shot.
"There would be no point in giving children the initial inoculation if we couldn’t give them the second," Dr. W. J. Kubler, a Union County part-time health officer, told The Observer in its May 7, 1955, edition.
Yet about 700 first- and second-graders in Union County were successfully vaccinated against polio. The vaccine was given to first- and second-graders because they were particularly vulnerable to polio.
The release of the polio vaccine came at a time when the incidence of polio was alarmingly high. An average of at least 15,000 people in the United States suffered paralysis as a result of polio each year in the early and mid-1950s, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Fortunately by the 1960s, due to the vaccine, the average number of cases fell to less than 100 a year. Today the disease is virtually nonexistent in the United States.
Polio claimed less than a half a dozen lives in Union County in the early 1950s, according to an article in the March 31, 1997, Observer.
The late Dr. Treve Lumsden, a longtime La Grande physician who started a medical practice here in 1951, said the lack of outbreaks might have been attributable to several factors, including limited travel by area residents. This reduced the likelihood of people picking up the virus outside the area and bringing it here, he told The Observer in 1997.
Lumsden, who died in 2004 at age 78, said the development of a vaccine surprised some in the medical community.
"Many of us thought it would be a curse we would have to live with forever," he said.
