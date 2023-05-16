FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Pork scallopini with mustard sauce and sauteed kale.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

This sweet and tangy mustard sauce goes perfectly with these pork scallopini slices. The scallopini is made by pounding slices of pork tenderloin to about 1/2 inch thick. I find that without any fat, the tenderloin or bone can be very dry. This easy sauce takes care of that. The pork and sauce are served with sauteed baby kale that is mixed with a little olive oil and balsamic vinegar adding another layer of texture and flavor.

The baby kale is made first in the skillet, then the pork and sauce use the same skillet. So there is only one pan to clean.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

