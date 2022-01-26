La Grande's Brody MacMillan, right, and Baker's Gauge Bloomer grapple in the 195-pound match during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Baker High School. MacMillan, ranked third in Class 4A, defeated Bloomer, the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class, by a 9-4 decision.
BAKER CITY — Rivals La Grande and Baker met for a wrestling dual on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Tigers coming away victorious by a score of 60-12.
In the opening rounds, La Grande got off to a strong start and never looked back. Tavian Kehr defeated Cole Hester at 132 and Joshua Collins took out Samual Nelson at 138 for 12 quick points for La Grande. After Coby Hibbert earned a forfeit at 145, Braden Carson earned six more points at 152 in a win over Gavin Stone to give the Tigers an early 24-0 lead out of the gate.
At the 160-pound division, Eli Bisenius earned five points for La Grande with a technical fall victory over Ryan Brown. La Grande’s MyKail Foster defeated Baker’s Cody Eskew by decision at 170 to earn four more points for the Tigers — La Grande led 33-0 midway through the dual.
After La Grande’s Cole Shafer earned six points in a win over Connor Jensen at 182, Baker’s Gauge Bloomer and La Grande’s Brody MacMillan faced off for a competitive 195-pound matchup — the two athletes also feature as star running backs on their respective football teams. MacMillan took down the reigning state champion Bloomer by a 9-3 decision to earn three more points for the Tigers.
At 220, La Grande’s Kenai Huff defeated Alex Ritter to give La Grande a 48-0 lead. Baker earned its first win of the night when Jaden Martin defeated Cole Jorgensen by a 6-2 decision to earn three points at 285. At the 106-pound division, Mason Wolcott took down Joey Duncan to continue extending La Grande's lead. Baker earned a forfeit at 113 and three points from River Clark, who defeated Landon Perry by a 7-3 decision at the 120-pound weight class.
La Grande’s Braden Carson ended the night with a victory over Sage Darlington to guide the Tigers to the 48-point victory.
Up next for La Grande, the Tigers will host a three-way competition at La Grande High School on Jan. 26. McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen and Nyssa will be traveling in to compete at the event. JV wrestling is set to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity competitions.
