Steelhead 2.jpg
Buy Now

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist Jeff Yanke and his son, Brandon, pose with a native-born steelhead that Jeff caught on the Grande Ronde River.

 Jeff Yanke/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, File

Although wintry weather has persisted through the first three weeks of March, chilly temperatures and occasional rain and snow aren’t likely to discourage steelhead anglers.

This is one of the best periods of the year for steelhead fishing on the Imnaha River, and the big ocean-going rainbow trout are moving into the Grande Ronde and other rivers as well.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.