A new program is designed to speed the transport of watercraft into Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana, while also reducing the risk of bringing in boats contaminated with invasive species.
The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission started the “Call Before You Haul” program to prevent delays during the transport of watercraft to the four states. Boat transporters can call a toll-free phone number prior to hauling watercraft from outside the region to one of the four states. The program is currently being piloted in 10 states and is intended to be expanded to all states in 2022.
By calling the toll-free number, 1-844-311-4873, prior to hauling, and providing some basic information about the watercraft being transported, a representative from the destination state will reach out to the haulers to expedite the watercraft inspection and, if needed, decontamination. This is intended to prevent delays at inspection stations. The four states are working together, so boat haulers who set up an inspection with one state can also continue into any of the others.
All Pacific Northwest states have made it illegal to transport aquatic invasive species (dead or alive) within their respective states, including penalties up to, and including, a no bond felony. Much of the ongoing spread of aquatic invasive species to inland waters throughout North America can be attributed to the hauling of watercraft between states.
Invasive species such as quagga or zebra mussels can be carried in bilge water, live wells and bait buckets, as well as on boats, motors and trailers. Every time a boat is transported overland after use in an infested waterway, there is the possibility that it will transfer aquatic invasive species to uninfested waterways.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife manages border inspection stations, including one along Interstate 84 at Ontario, where all boats being transported are required to stop. Inspections generally take only 10 minutes and go a long way to help protect Oregon’s waterways. Fees from waterway access permits, out-of-state aquatic invasive species prevention permits and motorboat registrations through the Oregon State Marine Board help pay for inspection stations and other prevention efforts.
