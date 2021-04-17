LA GRANDE — Swimmers in Union and Baker counties will have more opportunities to make a splash this summer than they did a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was near its height.
At least three pools in the two counties are set to be open from June through August. They are Veterans’ Memorial Pool in La Grande, the Elgin Community Center’s pool and Baker County’s YMCA pool at its Sam-O-Swim Center in Baker City.
The Elgin pool is reopening after being closed all last summer. The Sam-O-Swim Center pool was closed last summer until August, and Veterans’ Memorial Pool was open for significant portions of the summer.
The Elgin pool is set to reopen in early June, and the community is happy, said Bryan Jungling, the city of Elgin’s parks and recreation director.
“Lots of people are excited. I just got off the phone with a grandmother who wanted to know if the pool would be open for her grandchildren (this summer),” Jungling said.
Fewer people will be allowed in the outdoor pool because of state social distancing rules. For example, the capacity for recreational swims will be 30 people. Swimmers at recreation sessions will be limited to between 60 and 90 minutes, to allow for more people to use the pool, Jungling said.
Another COVID-19 rule requires masks to be worn at the Elgin pool facility at all times except when swimmers are in the water.
The pool will be open Monday through Saturday to the public, and will be available for special events on Sundays. Jungling said one of the biggest issues he is facing is hiring lifeguards, which are proving hard to find. He encouraged anyone interested in working as a lifeguard to contact him.
Veterans’ Memorial Pool, like the Elgin pool, will be open Monday through Saturday this summer as it is the rest of the year. Social distancing standards will remain in place. These include limits on the number of people who can be in the pool at one time for activities, such as recreational swims.
Limits also apply for lap swim sessions, during which only one swimmer is allowed per lane. Lap swimmers are limited to one hour when there are people waiting to work out in the eight-lane pool, said Breeanna Hughes, the head lifeguard at the indoor pool in La Grande’s Pioneer Park.
Restrictions also apply to the pool center’s two dressing rooms. Each has four stations, all of which are at least 6 feet apart. Only one person can normally be at each station, but two are allowed if the swimmers are family members.
People at Veterans’ Memorial Pool also must wear masks at all times except when they are swimming.
The same mask rules apply at the Sam-O-Swim Center where similar social distancing standards are in place. Paula Moe, aquatics director for the Baker County YMCA, said swimmers are not complaining though.
“They have been wonderful,” Moe said. “They just want to be in the water.”
She said the more than four months the Sam-O-Swim Center was closed in 2020 in the spring and summer was a terrible time.
“It was awful. It was hard on people who wanted to exercise, needed therapy or had nowhere to go,” Moe said.
The pandemic also led to the closure of Cove’s outdoor warm springs pool. The Observer was not able to confirm the status of the pool by deadline Friday.
