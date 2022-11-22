FOOD-CHOCOLATE-BUTTERSCOTCH-PECAN-PUDDING-COOKIES-PG

Butterscotch pudding mix is the secret weapon in these ooey-gooey cookies studded with chocolate chips and toasted pecans. 

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette-TNS

The holidays are soon upon us, and because there's always room for a dazzling dessert or late-night snack, many of us will be looking for new cookie recipes that will wow guests with the perfect mix of crunch, chew and irresistible flavor.

This recipe from Milk Bar founder Chrstina Tosi's latest cookbook, "All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book," hits all the right notes. That's because the sweet and buttery flavor of butterscotch, Tosi writes, not only evokes warm memories of Grandma's house, but also brings "infinite calm, cozy vibes."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.