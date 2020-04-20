LA GRANDE — La Grande senior Nathan Reed put together a senior season to remember on the football field as the running back helped the Tigers to an undefeated season and a Class 4A state championship while earning the honor of Class 4A offensive player of the year.
Reed last week was recognized for his work in the classroom, too.
Reed was announced among 10 scholar-athletes at his position — and 40 total — recognized by the Oregon chapter of the National Football Foundation for “Academic, Athletic, and Leadership excellence during the 2019 football season,” according to an email from NFF Oregon executive director George Crace.
“I was super excited,” Reed said. “It’s a really big honor and cool to represent our high school and community of La Grande. I’m honored to be able to represent our school and our community in this way.”
Reed was among 10 players in the “2A-4A Backs” category. The other three categories are “2A-4A Linemen,” 5A-6A Backs” and “5A-6A Linemen.” Being selected as one of the top 10 puts him in the running to be named among four finalists — one from each group — who will have $1,000 applied to their college tuition. Additionally, one of the 40 will be chosen for the National Team of Distinction along with one individual from each chapter of the NFF across the country.
Those 120 individuals will be put on display in May at the NFF and College Hall of Fame Building in Atlanta. The Oregon chapter of the NFF, which has existed since 1960, has awarded academic scholarships to Oregon high school football scholar athletes since 1988, Crace said in the email.
“The kid is not just a great athlete but a great student, too,” LHS head football coach Rich McIlmoil said. “He takes care of business anywhere he goes. The kid has a lot more potential than just sport — going to be a great member of our community and society.”
Reed, who will be attending Eastern Oregon University to play football, put up solid numbers in helping La Grande go 12-0 during a season where they were nearly untouchable. He finished with 1,725 yards rushing from the running back position — 143.8 yards per game. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 154.3 yards per game in four postseason contests. It was rare for the senior to be held to less than 100 yards rushing in a game — and even rarer for him to be in the game after halftime as he was often a spectator in the second half of La Grande’s numerous blowouts.
He has also maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom while balancing three sports, being a two-time state runner-up wrestler and a state runner-up hurdler on the track.
“It was a lot of work sometimes, I was just used to it, I’ve always done the three sports, it was a lot of making my priority straight,” he said, adding a key was getting school work done while in class to allow him the time to focus on athletics outside of class. “Focused in school and worked really hard in the classroom.”
The four award winners, and the winner of the nod as a Team of Distinction member, will be announced this week. Each scholarship winner is determined on a point scale — with a maximum score of 100 points — where the top 10 are awarded points for academics, athletics, and community service and leadership.
“I don’t know how many of those players were offensive player of the year for the district and the state, how many were two-time all-state defensive and offensive (players) and 4.0 students at the same time,” McIlmoil said. “I think he’s got a great shot at getting it.”
