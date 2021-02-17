210216_lgo_news_regional_flooding
ELGIN — Many in Umatilla County and Walla Walla County in Washington are still struggling to recover a year after they were struck down by a devastating flood in early February.
Theirs is a plight many have forgotten amidst the many trials of 2020 but will come to light again in La Grande and Pendleton this weekend.
A fundraiser set for Saturday, Feb. 20 in La Grande and Pendleton will speak loudly to the desperate circumstances many people in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties still face. The event will be conducted at the Les Schwab tire centers in both cites from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations and materials for five Umatilla and Walla Walla county ranchers who need money and materials to replace fencing they lost in the flood.
The fencing is critical because without it the ranchers will have to continue to keep in their livestock and farm animals in tight quarters, said Valerie O’Dai of Elgin, the executive director of Relief Angels, a local organization, formally known Emergency Equipment Solutions, which is continuing to help those hit hard by the flood.
The five ranchers the fundraiser will help are but a portion of the many who still need significant help.
“Thirty percent (of the people in Umatilla County and Walla Walla counties hit hard by the flooding) are still feeling the impact,’’ O’Dai said.
Recovery is proving to be a heart wrenching process filled with unexpected twists.
O’Dai noted that people who had their homes insured for their full value are finding themselves well short of the money they need to rebuilding their homes. The reason is many are spending large sums just to clean up there flood-damaged land before the foundation for a new home can be put in.
“Some people who have a $200,000 home may be spending $50,000 to $70,000 (of their insurance money) to clean up their land,’’ she said.
Others are discovering that they can not use their insurance money to rebuild their homes at the same site their old ones stood. O’Dai explained that a number of houses were built long ago on land later given flood plain designation. These homes were allowed to remain occupied because of grandfather clauses.
Today government rules are not allowing homes to be rebuilt in these flood plains, forcing some flood victims to purchase new property on which to rebuild their homes. O’Dai said that in some cases these victims are paying between $20,000 and $30,000 for one acre of land on which they can rebuild, land purchases not covered by insurance.
When O’Dai reflects back upon Relief Angels’ efforts to help flood victims in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties, she said one thing she would do differently is work to help build more permanent replacement fencing for farmers and ranchers. Much of the fences put up by volunteers involved panels meant to be temporary. The panels are not nearly has strong as barbed wire fencing.
She said plans were in place to have 300 volunteers install a major amount of permanent fencing in March of 2020.
“Miles of fencing would have rebuilt in a couple of days.’’ O’Dai said.
Unfortunately the COViD-19 pandemic then hit, forcing the project to be cancelled due to social distancing restrictions that prevented large gatherings.
“COVID-19 was a big hiccup for us,’’ O’Dai said.
People who would like to assist the on Saturday by providing funding or materials but can not come to Les Schwab in La Grande or Pendleton can call to have contributions picked up by volunteers. For information on helping the ranchers call O’Dai at 541-663-6050 or Laurie Harvey at 509-386-7007.
