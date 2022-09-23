OPED-RUBIN-COLUMN-GET

Portrait taken on June 2, 1953, shows Britain Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation, which was the first to be televised. 

 AFP/Getty Images-TNS

Memories are like clouds. Good memories are the large fluffy white ones while the bad memories are dark and threatening. As we accumulate memories through the years we just assume the good ones will be with us forever as we go on with our lives. We will choose to forget those that are dark and threatening and hope they will disappear. This works for a while; however, as we grow older our memories, even the good ones, begin to slip away.

Sometimes there is something that will spark a memory to reappear and that has a possibly of giving us great joy as we recall a special event or time in our lives. Such has been for me in this past week.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.