In the early days of La Grande more than 30 shops and businesses were located in Old Town along C Street between First and Third. After the railroad arrived in 1884 the current Adams Avenue began to draw some of those as well as cultivate new ones. Buildings began to appear starting at the Fourth Street end of Adams and moving eastward year by year. These early constructions were originally wood frame and included private residences as well as ones for a variety of businesses.
Looking into the 1400 block on the south side of Adams on the 1889 Sanborn map, we find a very sparsely inhabited area. There were at that time only three buildings, most likely wood frame construction, located in the west third of the block, lots 1-5. Because these structures were not constructed for long-term investments by their builders, up until 1915 various buildings and a variety of businesses came and went in this section of the block.
There was a fairly large home located on lots 1 and 2 (1402-1404) Adams in 1889. Between 1889 and 1903 that house was removed and Baker and Smith had a Flour & Feed store at that location on the corner of Adams and Fir.
By 1903 Baker and Smith had gone out of business and a building housing La Grande Pawnbrokers, run by Sarah Jacobs, had been constructed on the corner at 1402. Sarah’s husband, Peter, was a baker by trade and between the fall of 1904 and 1910 the Jacobses moved to California where Peter established his own bakery.
By 1903 the lot next door at 1404 Adams had a fairly large building housing a store on the first floor with the second floor designated as a “Hall.” There was a general merchandise store operated by M. & R. G. Cotrell located on the south side of Adams near Fir during that time, and this was probably the store.
The second house in this section of the block, located on lot 4 at 1408 Adams, was identified in both the 1889 and 1903 Sanborn maps as also having a business located in the dwelling with a fairly large stable located at the rear of the lot. The Sanborn maps identified it as a painting business, but the City Directory, during this time period, had George Ball and his carpenter business here. It is possible that George was both the carpenter and the painter. By 1912 Pierce & Johnson had their carpentry and repair shop in this location. In 1915 Johnson left the business and Pierce remained in business there for a while. Sometime during this 1912-1915 era a Mr. Moon had his bakery located at 1408 1/2 Adams where he advertised the “Best Bread in Town.”
Lot 5 at 1410 Adams had a “hay flour and feed store” located here in 1903. Bradner’s Cream Station was in this location in 1918.
As said earlier, this part of Adams was not very stable. Both buildings and businesses came and went. But between 1925 and 1927 there were big plans being made for this corner. Julius Roesch was involved with acquiring the property to build a hotel that would rival a competitor who was planning to construct a hotel at the corner of Adams and Fourth — the La Grande Hotel.
The Sacajawea Hotel, first called the Sacajawea Inn, was under construction in 1927 and opened on Feb. 18, 1928. It was seven stories high, had 95 guest rooms, a ballroom, restaurant, coffee shop and the Sage and Sand Lounge, and even a roof garden.
This luxurious hotel was a true gem in La Grande’s downtown. A high-speed elevator took the guests from the 53-foot by 53-foot lobby up to their rooms. The average size of a guest room was 12 by 16 feet and each room had a private shower and bathtub. The floors were carpeted and there was wallpaper on the walls. A variety of color schemes was planned on each floor so that every guest could choose a room to suit his/her individual taste.
The Sacajawea was the place of many memories of Sunday dinners, dances, banquets, service club meetings and other community activities. Jonathan Winters performed here, KLBM got its start here, and who could forget Vic Prosch’s barber shop.
In 1930 Roesch built the seven-story Roesch Building, known as the Annex, on the corner of Fir and Washington. For a time several floors of this building and the Hotel were connected by a sky bridge in order to provide more hotel rooms.
The Hotel served small businesses, travelers and local citizens of La Grande for many years. During World War II, from March 1943 until June 1944, it was under the Army’s control and aviation students were housed there.
The building with its poured concrete and brick construction was built to be fireproof. This in the long run proved to be its downfall. When motels started to eat into the hotel business, it was planned to turn the Sacajawea into apartments and offices. But the plan was too difficult to execute because of the sturdiness of the original structure. So in 1970 the wrecking ball leveled the mighty Sacajawea and in 1971 the US Bank was constructed on the corner of Fir and Adams.
