Matt Scarfo, the owner of Benchwarmers Pub & Grill and the LongBranch Bar & Eats, said on Thursday that he was happy to learn that he would be able to open his restaurants.
“It will be great to be back up and running,’’ said Scarfo, a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Scarfo said though he wishes that changes could be made in some of the social distancing rules in Gov. Kate Brown’s directive. He noted that under the current rules tables must be at least six feet apart. Scarfo would like to see tables allowed to be closer together if tall plexiglass partitions were placed between them which would protect people from being exposed to the sneezes and coughs of those at other tables.
Scarfo said that operating a restaurant will now be harder because of new rules aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19.
“It is going to be more work,’’ Scarfo said.
He also said he wants to do everything possible to keep his customers and employees safe and that the state is making positive strides overall.
“It will be a very different world going forward. Anything in the direction of normal is good,’’ he said.
Tim Osterloh, the owner of Clanktronix, an electronics store, said he is changing how his shop operates to better protect others from COVID-19.
Clanktronix will be taking orders and then offering curbside pick up, said Osterloh, whose electronics store is within The Archives, a used bookstore he helps run which is owned by his father Walter Osterloh.
Tim Osterloh said that the orders he will be taking include those for items in the bookstore. He is in the process of barcoding the inventory in Clanktronix and The Archives so that he will be able to operate with greater efficiency. The additional precautions he is taking to protect everyone from COVID-19 include he will handle things like boxes of used books which are brought into The Archives. Osterloh said such boxes will now be isolated for three days before being wiped down with disinfectant.
“We are going to be very, very careful,’’ Osterloh said.
Pat Bruce, the owner of Bud Jackson’s Eatery and Taps, is delighted that his restaurant which has been providing take out service, can now run at 100 percent.
“It is exciting to be back to work,’’ Bruce said.
Bruce said he is also happy to have his full staff back.
“It is exciting to have them back. We have awesome people,’’ the restaurant owner said.
Bruce said that during the shutdown he made some renovations that will give his restaurant a boost.
“We gave it a little facelift,’’ he said.
Fred Bell, the owner of Short Stop Xtreme , which includes a Skippers restaurant and a yogurt shop which were closed for nine weeks but continued providing take out service, said that reopening is posing a number of challenges related to social distancing. Bell noted that his restaurant will have only a third as many tables as it did before.
“Our space will be extremely limited,’’ Bell said.
On the plus side Bell said that the Short Stop will continue to have six outdoor tables after moving them to different locations to accommodate social distancing rules.
Bell is encouraging customers to be patient as the Short Stop adjusts to needed changes for social distancing rules.
“They need to understand that we are everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe,’’ he said.
