201128_lgo_news_union
UNION — Union County Sheriff’s deputy Dan Johnson never has to worry about being late for work.
All he has to do is open the front door of his house and he is on the job.
A job making him a key player in the launch of a new law enforcement era in Union.
The city, for the first time in four years, is receiving enhanced law enforcement service from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The service is being provided in the form of 40 hours of patrol work a week from Johnson, a Union resident. Until Johnson came on board at the start of the month the town lacked a regular police presence. Its service from the sheriff’s office was limited to periodic patrols from Union County deputies plus calls for service for emergencies and less immediate issues like reports of crimes.
Having Johnson available, said Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, means Union will be receiving better and faster law enforcement service than before.
“Being closer to the citizens on a regular basis will allow Dan to more quickly and efficiently address their needs,’’ Rasmussen said.
Johnson is Union’s new law enforcement face but he is far from an unfamiliar one and no stranger to the world of first responding. Johnson has lived in Union since 2008 and was a volunteer firefighter for its fire department for eight years through 2016. Johnson also served as an emergency medical technician during his final four to five years with the Union Fire Department. This familiarity with Union will serve Union, well, Rasmussen said.
“Dan Johnson is a great fit for the Union Deputy position,’’ the sheriff said.
The resident deputy took his new position after serving as a corrections deputy at the Union County Jail for 31/2 years and then graduating from a training program at the Basic Police Academy in the Salem area.
Johnson said he is delighted to be in his new first responder position.
“This is my calling. It is my passion. This is what I was meant to do,’’ Johnson said.
He added that he cares a lot about helping put Union in a position to succeed.
“I am invested in seeing this community thrive,’’ he added.
As a patrol officer Johnson views himself as an educator, one who wants to first teach people about the value of laws they may have been spotted breaking.
“I am striving to correct behavior. I educate before I enforce,’’ Johnson said.
He said for example that if he sees someone making an illegal U-turn he may first issue a warning and counsel the driver on the danger of such violations and only later issue a ticket if the practice continues.
Those the deputy likes to work with included young people because he believes he has a better chance of getting them to make positive changes.
“Adults tend to be set in their ways,’’ Johnson said.
The new Union patroller has a lot experience working with youths for he has headed its Union Wrestling Club, for youths age five to 14, for 10 years. The club, which conducts its practices at Union High School, has not been able to meet since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year. Johnson said though he is anxious to get the club rolling again after the pandemic is over. Johnson said he enjoys coaching the club because it gives him the opportunity to give its members the guidance they need to succeed in the arenas of athletics and life.
Johnson, a 2004 Imbler High School graduate, was introduced to wrestling while growing up in Imbler and La Grande.
Regardless of what age of people he is working with, Johnson strives to refrain from being intimidating.
“I want everybody to feel comfortable, ‘’ he said.
Johnson also tries to be understanding of the perspective of those who call for help. Johnson understands that they may not be in the best of emotional states or they would not have contacted him.
“People don’t call the police when they are having their best days,’’ Johnson said.
Johnson said that serving as a resident deputy is a fulfilling experience, but added that a high stress level is built in, one he will focus on managing.
“t can be pretty consuming. If you are not careful, it can take over your life,’’ he said “You need to decompress.’’
Rasmussen believes that Johnson’s experience as a corrections deputy in the county jail will serve him well in Union. The sheriff explained that it has allowed him to get to know many former inmates who are now out on parole or probation. This means he has a heightened awareness of those on parole or probation in Union and be able to help make sure they are not violating their terms of release.
Johnson said that working as a jailer helped teach him about the importance of listening to people. He said that many times inmates who cause problems only need someone they can talk to about their life issues.
“It (working as a corrections deputy) helped me improve my communication skills,’’ he said.
Rasmussen has found that working as a jailer is great preparation for becoming a patroller and noted that many of the Union County Sheriff;s Office patrol deputies started out as jailers.
“It is a stepping stone to working on patrol,’’ Rasmussen said.
The sheriff said that having a resident deputy in Union will help to better address crime there not only because Johnson’s presence will serve as a deterrent, but also since it is now easier for the town’s residents to report concerns and provide tips. Rasmussen explained that people are more likely to tell a law enforcement officer they see on the street about a problem than are to call the sheriff;s office to express a concern.
Union began receiving enhanced services from the sheriff’s office after after Union eliminated its police department because of financial issues between 10 and 15 years ago. The services were cut in 2016 when negotiations for a new contract between the city and the sheriff’s office for a new contract were not successful.
The new contractual agreement calls for Union to receive four years of enhanced services from the sheriff’s office. The agreement calls for the resident deputy position to be funded over four years primarily from a $125,000 Community Oriented Policing federal grant the Union County Sheriff’s Office has received and $200,000 from the city of Union.
Rasmussen credits Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator since early 2018, with playing an important role in getting the new agreement in place.
“Doug Wiggins, the City Manager, was extremely easy to work with in coordinating a workable contract that both he and the council were happy with,’’ Rasmussen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.