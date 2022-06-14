ENTERPRISE — For the first time since 2016, anglers will be able to fish for spring chinook salmon in the Imnaha and Wallowa rivers.
This year’s spring chinook run is exceeding biologists’ expectations.
“All current projections indicate this year’s run will exceed our preseason forecast and provide an opportunity to harvest spring chinook locally,” said Kyle Bratcher, district fish biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) office in Enterprise. “In the past, these have been popular fisheries and we’re glad to see numbers that allow anglers to get out there.”
Through June 1, a total of 149,031 adult chinook had passed Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River near Cascade Lakes. That’s 29% above the average for 2012-2021, and 110% above the 2017-21 average.
Regulations for the two rivers:
• Imnaha River: Open June 25 to July 10 from the confluence with the Snake River upstream to the Summit Creek Bridge.
• Wallowa River: Open June 25 to July 24 from the lower fence of Minam State Park upstream to the confluence with the Lostine River.
The bag limit for both rivers is two adult hatchery spring chinook per day, and five hatchery jacks. Anglers must stop fishing for salmon for the day when they retain two adult salmon and may not continue to fish for jacks (which are under 24 inches long).
Hook gaps can’t exceed 3/4 of an inch, and all other statewide and zone regulations apply.
