The term meals on wheels, a term often associated with seniors, is taking on additional meaning in a number of Union County School Districts during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All public school districts in Union County are closed but are providing free breakfasts and lunches to students beginning this week and some are delivering them. Those making deliveries include the Cove School District where two school buses are being used to deliver lunches and breakfasts to all students living along the district’s bus routes.
Meals are provided to all Cove students coming to the bus stop location they use when traveling to school. Deliveries start at 7 a.m.
“We want to support them and help them stay connected,’’ said Jeanne Ralph, a Cove School District instructional assistant helping deliver meals.
Brittany Hersom, also a Cove School District instructional assistant, noted that everyone delivering meals could have declined the opportunity to but she would not think of it.
“We are all here to serve children and this is serving children. We are all happy to do it,’’ Hersom said.
She noted that the meals not only help children, but they also lend a hand to their parents.
“It relieves them of the responsibility of having to prepare meals,’’ Hersom said.
The Cove School District is also delivering free breakfasts and lunches to all adults in the school districts on weekdays at least through April 28, the last day of the state’s announced school closure. Meals are being delivered to at least 45 adults each weekday, many of whom are seniors.
“The school district belongs to the community and we serve our community,’’ said Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit.
The meal service the Cove School District is providing also includes a pick up service. Cove students not on bus routes because they live too close to ride the bus, can pick up free breakfasts and lunches outside their school district’s new cafeteria each weekday between 7 and 9 a.m These meals will be available to everyone 18 and under.
The meal program for Cove students is being provided via the Seamless Summer Option program, one which all Union County school districts are also using to provide meals to those age 18 and under. The school districts arranged to provide the program at their schools after Gov. Kate Brown encouraged school districts to provide lunches for students during the closure. All school districts using the Seamless Summer Option will be reimbursed by the government for the lunches they provide.
Meals are available in the La Grande School District to anyone age 18 or under from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools each weekday from now through April 28. The meals must be picked up at the schools and can not be eaten there. The school district will also be delivering meals to students whose families can not make it to either of the three grade schools.
“We encourage parents who need delivery to let us know,’’ said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Information on getting meals delivered is available on the school district’s website, lagrandeschooldistrict.org or by calling the district or any of its schools, which will be staffed during the shutdown.
Mendoza said it is critical to make sure students have food available to them because nutrition is so essential to a child’s success..
“When their needs are met children are ready to thrive,’’ the La Grande superintendent said.
The superintendent stressed that he hopes the program will best the needs of students from families who are “disadvantaged and vulnerable.’’
La Grande students, like all Union County, will be provided with curriculum from their teachers to study during the shutdown. Mendoza said students will respond to it better if their nutritional needs are being met.
“We hope it correlates to good participation (in the curriculum program),’’ Mendoza said.
The meals the Elgin School District will provide will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. They are available for pickup outside Stella Mayfield School to anyone age 18 or under will be able to pick one up. The school district is also delivering breakfasts and lunches to the homes of students whose families request them, beginning at 9 a.m. each weekday. School buses are being used to deliver the lunches, said Stella Mayfield Principal Tom Sorensen.
He said that the meal program is providing the school district with an excellent opportunity to make contact with students during their extending break.
The Imbler School District will be providing lunches and breakfasts for students starting April 1. Meals for pickup will be provided at the school district’s grade school and at Summerville’s city hall. The April 1 pickup, available at 8 a.m, will provide lunches and breakfasts for April 1, 2 and 3. Starting April 6, lunches and breakfasts will be provided daily at 11 a.m. at the same sites.
Imbler School District families who want lunches and breakfasts for their children, are encouraged to email food service manager Tanya Corta at Tanya.Corta@Imbmlersd.org and text her at 208-402-3575.
Imbler School District Superintendent Lakey-Campbell said meals provided by schools are sometimes among the most important some many students receive.
“We want them to get what they need,’’ Lakey-Campbell said.
The North Powder School District is providing breakfasts and lunches for students this week from 11 a.m. to noon each weekday through Thursday at its cafeteria. Starting Monday, April 6, meals will be provided each Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the cafeteria. Students will receive two lunches and breakfasts on these days.
“We wanted to reduce how often families have to come in, to two days a week,’’ said North Powder School District Principal Mollie Smith.
The Union School District is offering its free lunches and breakfasts for students, Monday through Thursday. The meals are available from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the S.E, Miller gym at Union Elementary School. Families who will be picking up lunches and breakfasts are encouraged to notify the school district at 541-562-6115.
