Although I have on occasion been asked, while hiking in the mountains, where I’m heading, I have never been confused with Dr. Livingstone, the Scottish physician whose name is forever linked to the interrogative, “I presume?”
But I share with the 19th century missionary a curiosity about where rivers come from, even though I’ve never sought the source of a waterway so great as the Nile and even though, unlike the famous explorer, I have access to Google Earth.
Among hiking destinations, only the summit of a prominent peak exerts on my legs a similar magnetic pull.
Not every part of our corner of Oregon, richly endowed though it is in mountains, is distinguished by the sorts of precipices that dominate the surrounding terrain and all but beg to be ascended and stood upon in triumph.
Streams, by contrast, are plentiful pretty much everywhere.
Many are middling in volume, to be sure — the innumerable creeks that might briefly turn into a torrent when swollen with spring snowmelt but by mid-summer are brooks barely big enough to babble.
But our region’s major rivers are a different matter.
Each has multiple forks, and most of those are themselves fed by tributaries. I find it an endlessly fascinating exercise — physically and otherwise — to track these streams, to see if I can find their precise birthplaces, whether that’s a lake or a pond or a spring where frigid water, fresh from an aquifer, gurgles to the surface and surrenders to gravity.
These excursions seem to me especially compelling when I’m able to sample several reaches of a river and so get a sense of its various, and often quite distinct, personalities.
I had occasion to do so on a recent weekend along a river that I’m not particularly familiar with despite its proximity: the Grande Ronde.
I feel a trifle guilty about this, given that the Grande Ronde is one of the great rivers of Northeastern Oregon, and certainly the longest, spanning about 182 miles from Grande Ronde Lake, high in the Elkhorns, to its mouth at the Snake River.
(The John Day River is about 100 miles longer but I’m not counting it here because although it begins in Northeastern Oregon, many of its miles are actually in Central Oregon.)
We spent the nights of July 23 and 24 at Spool Cart, the Forest Service campground on the Grande Ronde’s east bank south of Starkey. But we had our first look at the Grande Ronde many miles downriver, where it passes below Interstate 84 on the north side of La Grande. The freeway generally mirrors the river’s meanders for the next eight miles or so, and although the Grande Ronde’s flow varies dramatically through the year, I don’t recall ever seeing the river look quite so sluggish.
This of course is the fate of many rivers during this summer of drought and persistent heat.
As we exited the freeway onto state Highway 244, tracing the Grande Ronde’s course into its modest canyon (modest compared with the lower river, anyway, where the Elbow Creek fire has been burning, aided by the treacherous topography), the river continued to be conspicuous more for the dry, smoothly sculpted stones in its bed than for the water desultorily flowing between them.
Our campsite was just 20 feet or so from the Grande Ronde, and there too the river was placid. When I stepped into the water there was the initial chilly shock — inevitable when the air temperature is in the low 90s — but the sensation was brief. After sitting on a boulder for five minutes in water up to mid-calf, it felt tepid and scarcely cool.
Our destination on Sunday morning, July 25, was what a topographic map depicted as a road — albeit the lowest standard road — that followed the Grande Ronde’s east fork for a couple miles upstream from its confluence with the mainstem.
That intersection is in the Camp Carson mining district area east of Vey Meadows.
The road — 5138-010, according to the map — was blocked to vehicles, and thoroughly, by a tank trap and several multi-ton boulders that might cause the driver of an Abrams tank to brake.
But I could see what seemed to be a well-beaten trail on one side of the old road bed. More promisingly, I noticed several logs that had been sawed, evidence that someone thought this route important enough to spend time keeping it somewhat clear of the obstacles that can quickly turn an enjoyable hike into a skin-slashing ordeal.
The day was turning hot even at 10 a.m. — which day during this summer has not? — but the road was almost wholly in shade thanks to the dense forest on the sunward south side.
We started up the trail and my trepidation about whether this would become one of those ordeals was completely replaced, within a quarter mile, by elation.
It was one of the more enjoyable trails I’ve hiked in years, the more so because I hadn’t expected anything like it.
My wife, Lisa, shared my affinity for the route.
Our kids, Olivia, 14, and Max, 10, weren’t exactly entranced by the setting, but they didn’t complain.
As is common with roads that follow a stream, this one climbs at gentle grades interspersed with essentially flat sections.
We had to clamber over half a dozen or so logs, but many times more than that have been cut over the years.
Although I suspect decade might be the more appropriate measuring stick. Based on the height of some of the lodgepole pines and grand firs growing in the road bed — 20 feet or more — I don’t think it’s likely that motor vehicles wider than motorcycles have frequently gone this way since the Reagan administration.
Also many of the logs, including ones that have faded to the light gray that suggests a considerable span of time since the tree fell, were cut so as to admit passage of hikers but not nearly with enough width to accommodate a rig.
I was quite taken with the canyon the east fork has carved over the millennia.
Although the nearest official wilderness is about a dozen miles away — the North Fork John Day — this canyon felt as “wild” to me as places whose untrammeled nature has congressional approval.
The trees contribute much to this sensation.
It is a classic Blue Mountains mixed conifer forest. The canyon runs generally east-west, so one side is a south-facing slope, the other north-facing. These two aspects, as foresters call them, tend to produce the most dramatic differences, and so it is along the Grande Ronde’s east fork.
The south slope (which, confusingly enough, rises north of the river) is a less crowded stand dominated in places by old-growth ponderosa pines and tamaracks — the pine in particular a species that thrives on south slopes which are sunnier, hotter and drier than most firs prefer.
In the strip of relatively flat ground that straddles the stream, the water-loving Engelmann spruce is common, with its stiff, prickly, blue-tinged needles. Perhaps no other conifer in the Blues is easier to identify, whether by sight or by touch.
On the north-facing slopes, which are in shade for much longer each day and thus more damp, the trees grow closer together and with greater variety — tamaracks and grand firs, Douglas-firs and lodgepole pines.
In a few places the trail (or road that once was) rounded a ridge end or reached some other piece of higher ground that briefly opened a glimpse higher into the canyon. Here, where the view was measured in miles rather than feet, the true expanse of the forest, far out of sight of asphalt or shingled roof, was more apparent, more potent. I define wilderness less by acts of Congress than by my own imagination, which ponders the challenge of getting around without a well-trodden path to follow, where no cut butts of logs show where people, and their saws, once passed.
Yet for all its primeval character, the highlight of the canyon, in my eyes (and ears) is the river.
Here the Grande Ronde seemed not even a distant cousin of the stream in whose mild, slack water I had waded only hours before.
The east fork is a mountain stream, as crystalline as fine glass, as chilly as a soda out of the refrigerator.
We stopped for a rest and a snack where the trail runs close to the river. I dipped my palm into the water and splashed it on my sweaty forehead, which instantly went numb. I would not enjoy wading there.
That evening at home I found online a document from the Bonneville Power Administration that references the east fork of the Grande Ronde. The federal agency, which sells power produced at dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers, wants to pay the Wallowa-Whitman to add “wood structures” to the reach of the east fork where I had so recently frozen my fevered brow.
“Structures” seems to me an inapt term, more suggestive of blueprints than is warranted. Nobody is planning to hammer anything together up in that remote canyon. The structures will consist of logs and branches felled there and placed in the channel (by mini excavators, according to the document, an internal combustion aid not allowed in official wilderness) to create pools and other habitat beneficial to fish.
The Grande Ronde’s east fork harbors chinook salmon, steelhead and redband trout, all species that need cold, clear water.
Work in the east fork and in two other Grande Ronde tributaries — Upper Fly and Squaw creeks — would be a continuation of a project, dating to the 1990s and focusing on the upper Grande Ronde basin. The Wallowa-Whitman, with assistance from multiple agencies as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, has done similar work — placing what’s known as “large woody debris” in the river channel — along the mainstem, including one logjam next to our campsite at Spool Cart.
(Work is also ongoing downriver, along Highway 244 near the Bird Track Springs campground.)
I’m no salmon — there’s my aversion to chilly water, along with the absence of gills and scales — but I suspect any anadromous fish that has battled upstream from the Pacific would find the east fork of the Grande Ronde a hospitable sanctuary.
It’s cold anyway .
We turned back after a couple miles, not far short of the confluence of the east fork and Little Meadow Creek, according to my map.
The map also shows that the east fork heads a couple miles farther to the east, where no roads or trails go.
As goals go this strikes me as a fine one, to find the spot where that frigid water begins its long and tortuous journey.
