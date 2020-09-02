200903_lgo_news_selfyellowlight
Yellow light question
Dan Cosner, who lives in Union County north of Elgin, believes one should always stop at a yellow light. He speaks from an insightful perspective for he is a former school bus driver.
“When it hits yellow you should be prepared to stop. You just don’t go through an intersection when the light is about to change,’’ said Cosner, who lives in the Elgin area.
Cosner said that the one- or two-second delay between the time a light changes from green to red is not enough time to take a risk.
“I do not think that is sufficient enough to take a chance on running through,’’ Cosner said.
Nathan Smutz of La Grande said he will drive through a yellow light only if he believes there is enough time to safely do so.
Chris Hayward of La Grande, who describes himself as a cautious driver, said he handles yellow lights based on the speed he is traveling. If he is driving fast he is more likely to continue on through, but he stops when moving slowly, which is often. Hayward said the last thing he wants to do is create havoc at an intersection.
Max Griffin, also uses a conservative approach when encountering yellow lights. He said he will drive through one only if he is certain there is sufficient time.
“If I am the first car at a yellow light I will go through,’’ Griffin said.
Self checkout
Dan Cosner of La Grande does not waiver when asked whether he prefers making his purchases with a checker rather than via self checkout.
“I’m old school, I believe in serving the customer,’’ said Cosner, who said he likes to have fun while interacting with checkers.
Cosner thinks it is especially important for people who are isolated or elderly to have the opportunity to talk with checkers.
“Often the checkers are the only people they talk to all day,’’ Cosner said.
Nathan Smutz of La Grande has mixed feelings about self checkout. He likes to use it if he has only a few items because he said it then can be faster than going through a regular checkout line. Smutz said though that if he has produce which has to be weighed he won’t use self checkout because the process of buying certain types of produce can be more time consuming at self checkout.
Smutz added thet he worries that self checkout may cost checkers their jobs.
Max Griffin of La Grande is strongly
opposed to self checkout.
“The screen is hard to see and there are too many questions (on the screen),’’ Griffin said.
Sarah Fischer of La Grande dislikes self checkout on a social and technological basis. Fischer said it prevents people from interacting with others and its devices are prone to glitches.
“Something always goes wrong,’’ Fischer said.
Chris Hayward of La Grande by contrast is a fan of self checkout.
“Self checkout seems quicker, it is a nice option,’’ Hayward said.
