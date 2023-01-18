FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Shrimp sliders and quick potato salad.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Shrimp sauteed in garlicky butter fills these little mini burger rolls. A sauce of mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and some Old Bay seasoning is spread on the rolls. Old Bay is a blend of herbs and spices, usually celery salt, red and black pepper and paprika. It’s mostly used to season shellfish.

For the Quick Potato Salad, I doctored up deli potato salad with some sliced carrots and chopped chives.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

