This chicken pozole verde derives its flavor from poultry that's simmered in a tangy sauce made from tomatillos, cilantro, and green chilies.

The holiday season can be exhausting, what with all the visitors and shopping and general merriment over the approaching evets. So any meal that can be whipped up with minimal effort is a reason to cheer for the busy cook.

This tangy, tomatillo-forward pozole fits the bill, with an easy (mostly) stovetop preparation. Both filling and super-warming, it's a verdant showcase not just for the tender, shredded chicken that gives the stew its heft but also for the hominy — dried corn that has been soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the hull and germ. The plump, slightly chewy kernels add a mild and earthy flavor that's pretty irresistible, and it's also a good and (unexpected) source of fiber.

