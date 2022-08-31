Tacos are a terrific midweek meal because they cook up fast and don't require a lot of preparation, other than some chopping and dicing of ingredients. This super-easy steak taco recipe hits all the right notes with its flavorful chili-lime marinade and array of colorful toppings, many of them in bountiful supply at local farmers markets and roadside farm stands.

I'm a big fan of flank steak because it's relatively lean and cooks up tender (and isn't super expensive), but you also could use skirt or flat-iron steaks. Grilled red pepper adds a smoky, sweet touch and you'll want to pile on some salty queso fresco — a soft, slightly tangy cheese that is easily crumbled. Your favorite salsa, chopped onion and sliced avocado are other traditional toppings and don't forget a good squeeze of fresh lime juice (The dash of acid complements the richer flavors inside the tortilla).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.