Armed with shovels manned by human power, small gas-driven tractor-type machines, and a huge yellow plow, the snow finally gave way to the blade. And there was plenty of it.
As I stood by the window and watched the clean white flakes gathering and deepening across lawn, sidewalk, and street, a different kind of beauty took hold, marked only by deer and cat tracks.
It was a scene that had unfolded for days at a time much like the ones I had seen years before when I would have joined the shovel brigade to clear a path from house to animal sheds to feed and water the stock, carry in kindling for the wood box, then beat a hasty retreat from the cold and blowing snow to the warmth given out by the wood- or coal-burning stoves.
That was fun, we thought from a child’s viewpoint, because Dad led the way doing the heavy work and Mom, left behind in the house, would be preparing good-smelling victuals. We younger ones had it best both ways.
If my older sister and younger brother worked on the front steps from porch towards the county road for our tromp later towards school, I may have stayed behind and turned the crank on the milk separator once the milking had been done. Each in our own way we willingly did our chores as part of the family circle.
When fun time came, we were out with snowballs tossing, rolling big balls to stack in series of three to top with an old hat above the smallest one and put rocks for eyes and smiling mouth. Later there would be sledding, coming in to warm ourselves by the fire and drink hot chocolate while our mittens lost their icy crystals.
The scenes of my being a child in winter changed in a twinkling and now my mind saw the same snow scene, but George and I were the parents and the children were our own three sons.
We no longer had much stock to care for, no cows to milk or hay to pitch, no wood to carry since heat in the house came from an oil-burning stove.
The trip to school, though, remained much the same — students walking the distance each direction. The difference between the two was that in my childhood the sidewalks and streets were mostly cleared by folks shoveling outside their own houses and places of business and the school-bound walked where they found clear places, many times down the streets where only a few cars came by to make a track in which to walk. Now our three sons did likewise but with subtle changes in the use of machines and more cars to help clear the way. Also, there was more time for building snowmen, igloos, sledding, and learning to ski.
The present scene outside my window had to come back into focus on the kind neighbors, friends, and other unknown workers with any tools at hand from handheld shovel to home-owned small walking plow to the big mechanized yellow one clearing or stacking big mounds of snow into bigger cluster hills where space allowed just a few yards away from my window. Dirt from the street scooped up with the snow darkened the mounds as well. With the machinery at hand, it all took such a little while and traffic was opened to all.
It all seemed for my benefit though since my driveway and sidewalks were included on this street in town, no longer the huge expanse of county on the hill. I now saw men and women alike working the snow but the children were riding to school in big yellow buses, with cars aplenty, and I wondered how many of the drivers/riders knew how far they had come from our early days of tromping the long way to school wrapped in heavy coat, cap, scarf, mittens and galoshes with books and lunchpails in arms after the morning chores were done.
Now as an old woman, I stood by the window in a furnace-heated room and watched this part of the scene that I hoped would never change — humans caring for other humans, known or not, just because they carried the spirit of humanity. How grateful I always feel for this scene that seems not to have changed in my lifetime.
May there always be those who are physically able who will see to the needs of others who are unable. My gratitude!
