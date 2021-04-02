210403_lgo_local_soup
ISLAND CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic will not sideline Shelter From the Storm’s popular and long running Soup Supper fundraiser this spring.
Shelter from the Storm’s Soup Supper, which has been conducted annually for about three decades, will be operated this year but with a twist to allow social distancing rules to be met.
“We wanted to honor the tradition,’’ said Jamie Landa, executive director of Shelter From the Storm which provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
In past years Soup Supper participants picked up donated bowls at the event’s dinner site, enjoyed a dinner from them and then took their bowls home. This year no supper will be served because of social distancing restrictions, however, donors will still receive bowls and a meal
To participate in this year’s fundraiser individuals must purchase a ticket online, at the Shelter From the Storm office or from one of its board members. Then starting on April 17 donors will be able to come to Shelter from the Storm to pick up a ceramic bowl they can keep. They will also receive a voucher for soup from one of several Union County restaurants participating in the fundraiser. Participants can pick up soup bowls and purchase soup voucher tickets from April 17 to April 30 when the Shelter from the Storm office, located at 10901 Island Ave. in Island City, is open.
All Soup Supper bowls again have been made and donated by local potters.
“They have been very generous,’’ Landa said.
Those who have made bowls for the event include Bob Jensen, co-owner of the Potter’s House with his wife Judy. Jensen made 12 bowls for this year’s Soup Supper. Jensen has been making bowls annually for the Soup Supper for at least two decades.
“It (the bowls he makes) is for a great cause,’’ said Jensen, a retired La Grande High School art teacher.
Jensen had his LHS students make bowls for the Soup Supper years ago. He said it helped get them interested in a valuable community service organization.
Jensen is one many local potters who also made bowls for the Soup Supper in 2020 when it was conducted in traditional fashion just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Landa said.
The organization’s fundraising efforts were hurt though in 2020 because it was not able to conduct its 3 Rivers Race Against Domestic Violence in its regular manner due to COVID-19. The race was conducted virtually instead and was not nearly as successful, Landa said.
Still Shelter from the Storm made it through 2020 intact despite the 3 Rivers Race shortfall. Landa credits this in large part to grants it received from the Women’s Foundation of Oregon and the All State Foundation.
To buy tickets Soup Supper tickets online this month go to Shelter From the Storm’s website, www.unioncountysfs.org and click on a link to Eventbrite. Tickets for the Soup Supper and two Shelter From the Storm quilt raffles can be purchased at the Eventbrite site. The winner of the quilt raffle will be announced May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.