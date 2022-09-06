FOOD-FISH-FRAGRANT-EGGPLANT-2-PG

"Fish-fragrant" eggplant gets a spicy kick from a sauce made with Sichuan chili bean sauce and Chinese black vinegar.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette-TNS

I'm a sucker for eggplant in any form, but really adore it in Chinese food, especially when it's tossed in a spicy garlic sauce accentuated with the gentle heat of chili. So the second I saw the cover of Hannah Che's stellar new cookbook, "The Vegan Chinese Kitchen," man, did I squeal in delight.

The picture of her Sichuan "fish-fragrant" eggplant is so luscious-looking that less than a day later, in absolute heaven, I was working my way through a steaming bowl of the dish with chop sticks. "If you aren't a fan of eggplant, it's because you haven't had this dish yet," she writes in the recipe's headnotes, and she is absolutely right: heady with garlic, with a punch of spice from red chili and fresh ginger, it's an absolute winner.

