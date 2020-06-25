Sometimes you just need someone to talk to about what you are thinking as you contemplate your life and its direction.
There is something within each of us that desires to find meaning beyond the moment, to discover our true selves and to grow closer to the Divine and one another. These desires can be more acute during times of challenge and transition.
The practice of spiritual direction is a specialty within a number of faith traditions. Spiritual directors are specifically trained in the art of holy listening.
The spiritual director is a companion along the way who accompanies others on the journey of self-discovery and the discernment of the Divine’s presence and call.
Spiritual Directors International describes spiritual directors this way: “Spiritual directors or companions support the unique spiritual journey of every individual.
They are welcoming and present with those they companion, listening and responding without being judgmental. They are contemplative and honor silence as a spiritual practice. They are intuitive spiritual friends — accountable and compassionate, hospitable and open, loving yet independent.
Spiritual direction or companionship inspires people to experience authenticity in their lives as they connect with and explore the ground of all being, that deepest of truths which is beyond life and death and goes by many names, including God, and no name at all.”
How does it work? Spiritual directors meet with individuals in scheduled one-hour sessions, usually one time per month. Strict confidentiality is kept. No preparation is required except to reflect on the experiences of your daily life and to have an openness to explore your inner world. Spiritual directors invite you into a relationship of accompaniment whether you are in a faith community or not.
Several spiritual directors in La Grande would like to offer community members three free sessions as a gift of holy listening during these challenging times.
Due to social distancing, sessions will likely be conducted over the phone, ZOOM or other platforms. In-person sessions are an option with proper precautions.
Colleen Nelson is a Lutheran pastor with a master of divinity degree and a certificate in spirituality. She served in congregations for 30 years. Contact her at revcrnelson@gmail.com or call/text 269-274-1365.
Jo Dickson has a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy and is a certified spiritual director pursuing seminary education. Contact her at joanndickson313@gmail.com or call/text 541-219-0573.
Laura Elly Hudson is a certified spiritual director and has beem co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in La Grande for 10 years. Contact her at ellyhudson@gmail.com or call/text 541-786-8281.
For more information on the art of spiritual direction, visit www.sdiworld.org.
