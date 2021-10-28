This autumn, the trees of Union County have put on an astonishing display of fall color.
All around the valley, vivid yellow, orange and red leaves flutter and swirl in the wind against the backdrop of golden hills and evergreens.
Even as I stand in awe of this beauty, I feel a pang of sadness. The spectacle of color is a precursor to loss. As the seasons change, cooler temperatures initiate a breakdown of chlorophyll in the leaves. This process continues until the leaves turn brown and dry, crumble and finally fall to the ground, leaving branches bare to the sky.
In his book “Seven Thousand Ways to Listen,” Mark Nepo writes of a cherry tree’s seasonal changes. Over a few short days, Nepo watched in wonder as the tree burst forth in an abundance of blossoms, then let them fall. This sight mirrored sudden movements within his own spirit, from a sense of possibility to a feeling of bereftness. Placing his hands on this tree, which seemed wise in the ways of change and transformation, he received a silent message: “Neither the fullness nor the barrenness lasts, but we return.”
Perhaps our deciduous trees are reaching out in their vibrant colors with a similar message. Changes in our external environment often mirror changes in the inner soul landscape. But frequently in our culture, we avoid the awareness of loss. In October, with the school year in full swing, we pack our days with events and activities, making the last of good weather before the onset of winter. Perhaps we are also distracting ourselves from the feeling of grief that comes as a companion to change. For even the most positive transformations require letting something go before we can receive something new.
On a recent hike, struck by the beauty of a ponderosa pine, I had my own tree encounter. I leaned in and listened, not so much with my ears as with my intuitive senses. In silence, I received one word: “Abide.”
“Abide in me as I abide in you.” In John 15:4, Jesus says this to his followers, hours before he is to be crucified. He is reminding them to remain in relationship with him, to maintain connection, even as things get tough.
Is this the consolation the autumn trees in their glory offer us? Even as they reach out in their beauty, they root deep down into the common earth that sustains us all.
They are saying: Abide, stay connected, lean into all the seasons of a whole life, the fullness and barrenness, the leafing out and the letting go. None of these is a fixed point or an ultimate destination, but stations of a reliable turning and returning of life, death and new birth.
Do not be afraid of the changes, but stay present to the gifts of this moment, and weather the pain of loss by reaching out and rooting into the connections between us all.
