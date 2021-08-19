In a classic Peanuts cartoon, Charlie Brown visits Snoopy, who is sitting at his typewriter.
“I hear you are writing a book on theology,” says Charlie Brown. “I hope you have a good title.”
Snoopy replies, “I have the perfect title: ‘Has It Ever Occurred to You That You Might Be Wrong?’”
Theology — which simply means “words about God” — so often gets preached with an air of water-tight certainty. There’s a slogan that goes, “God said it, I believe it, that settles it.” At first glance, it’s a bold statement of confidence in a sovereign God. With blunt simplicity, it speaks to the human longing for certainty, inviting believers to relax and trust that it’s all under control.
But though some find it reassuring, the slogan leaves little room for the real and difficult questions that arise when life feels out of control. Too often I’ve heard it said with smugness, suggesting that people who still have questions are failing at their faith. Self-satisfied certainty about faith matters all too often drives searching people away from further exploration.
The trouble is that faith and belief are by definition things that cannot be proved or made certain. Snoopy’s approach to theology recognizes the ultimate mystery of God and the fundamental inadequacy of human words to express that mystery. Our words about God are always provisional, and the proof that matters most is how faithful people live them out and make them true in our experience.
Snoopy also points us toward a foundational practice of Christian faith: repentance. In its most basic meaning, repentance means “turn around.” The original Greek for repentance is “metanoia,” which means “to change one’s heart or mind.” This practice invites us to hold strong convictions about God, other people and the world, but to hold them with an open hand, remaining available to new information and new insight from the Spirit.
Scientists have much to teach faithful people as we seek to live from our theology. As poet Padraig O’ Tuama notes, “ ... written into the heart of science is the embrace of the gift of being wrong.” A hypothesis proved wrong is information from which a new experiment can be devised.
As we seek to protect our neighbors and ourselves through the COVID-19 surge, and as we receive new information about the effects of climate change, we need this generous spirit more than ever. How do our words about God function to shape our daily choices? How might some of our theology be fueling these problems, and what change of mind or heart might help us learn to live differently with each other on the Earth?
We will need to embrace the gift of being wrong if we want to find answers to these questions. The good news is that to embrace this gift is to open yourself to the grace of forgiveness and to turn around into a new kind of life, more humble, but also more hopeful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.