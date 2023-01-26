“W hen you come to a fork in the road, take it.” When I first heard this saying of legendary Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, I was quite young, and I imagined literally picking up a fork from a road. Possibly Yogi meant it literally, too, though not in the dining utensil sense. Apparently he once lived on a circular drive, and whether you turned left or right at the fork, you could get to his house either way.
But this saying is also a metaphor. A fork in the road requires a decision, an active choice to go one direction instead of another. Sometimes both directions appear equally good or bad, and it’s hard to decide. If we live long enough, we come upon a number of these moments.
“What do you want to do when you grow up?” We are often asked this question when we are children, but when we approach adulthood, we start making real decisions about how we’ll spend our working lives. With all the possible career options, it can be hard to recognize a clear vocation.
Or, at some point, we might ask or be asked, “Will you marry me?” It’s a big decision!
“Enter by the narrow gate, Jesus teaches in Matthew’s Gospel: “For the gate is narrow and the road is hard that leads to life, and there are few who find it.” This parable reminds us that life offers all kinds of options. Those that seem easy are often destructive, and those that seem hard can turn out to be life-
giving. Beyond common sense, it takes prayer and spiritual discernment to choose well.
However, when I heard this teaching as a kid, it came across to me something like this: “Make the right choice, or else!” I worried about what would happen if I accidentally chose the easy road that leads to destruction. Would my whole life go astray? I felt such pressure to get every choice right that I procrastinated my decisions until external circumstances made them for me.
Thankfully, I finally had the experience of coming to a fork in the road — and taking it. Facing a major decision, I beseeched God to show me the way with a sign, preferably lit up with neon lights! But God refused to choose for me. Instead, I was invited to trust that God would be with me whichever way I chose. Either way, I would be able to serve God’s purposes.
Liberated from crushing perfectionism, I learned that sometimes you just have to leap with faith that God will catch you. Our free will is a gift, and we are not left without help to use it wisely. The Spirit comes to guide us, not only in choosing, but also in living with the consequences of our decisions.
It’s true: There are life-giving choices, and there are destructive choices. But even when we take the wrong fork in the road, the God of grace can find us and transform destruction into new life.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at www.lauraellyhudson.com.
