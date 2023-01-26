“W hen you come to a fork in the road, take it.” When I first heard this saying of legendary Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, I was quite young, and I imagined literally picking up a fork from a road. Possibly Yogi meant it literally, too, though not in the dining utensil sense. Apparently he once lived on a circular drive, and whether you turned left or right at the fork, you could get to his house either way.

But this saying is also a metaphor. A fork in the road requires a decision, an active choice to go one direction instead of another. Sometimes both directions appear equally good or bad, and it’s hard to decide. If we live long enough, we come upon a number of these moments.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at www.lauraellyhudson.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.