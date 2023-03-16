“What is your desire for God?” Depending on your spiritual tradition, this question might sound familiar or strange. When I first heard it, I was confused. As a lifelong Protestant, I had been trained in the suspicion of desire, taught that desire was a dangerous and selfish force that led people astray from obedient service to God’s will.

For many in our culture, the word “desire” makes us think of material wants or sexual attractions. Religious traditions often condemn them as distractions or dishonorable impulses, which must be purged or strictly controlled to attain holiness. Those who identify as women have tended to receive the largest dose of this messaging under the authority of patriarchal social and religious structures. Historically, women of childbearing age have been required to control sexual desire or risk punishment. Women often find it particularly difficult to discover holy desire.

