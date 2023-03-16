“What is your desire for God?” Depending on your spiritual tradition, this question might sound familiar or strange. When I first heard it, I was confused. As a lifelong Protestant, I had been trained in the suspicion of desire, taught that desire was a dangerous and selfish force that led people astray from obedient service to God’s will.
For many in our culture, the word “desire” makes us think of material wants or sexual attractions. Religious traditions often condemn them as distractions or dishonorable impulses, which must be purged or strictly controlled to attain holiness. Those who identify as women have tended to receive the largest dose of this messaging under the authority of patriarchal social and religious structures. Historically, women of childbearing age have been required to control sexual desire or risk punishment. Women often find it particularly difficult to discover holy desire.
“What is your desire for God?” This invitation from my first spiritual director, a Quaker trained in Ignatian spirituality, liberated me to consider my relationship with God in light of my desires. She represented a school of Christian thought that recognizes desire as a significant and essential way God communicates with human beings. Even our most basic wants and attractions draw us toward good things given by God. Without sexual desire, our species would die out, and without our desires for food, water, shelter and clothing, we would struggle to sustain healthy lives.
Desire is the creative energy that makes life itself possible. “Desire is what makes crocuses push up through late-winter soil,” writes Margaret Silf, pointing to an intuitive drive to grow and connect with others, which moves everything that exists toward its most expansive self-expression. Desire is the fire, and while too much can burn us out, too little leaves us feeling lifeless.
If you were trained to dismiss your desires, just allowing yourself to notice them can feel scary. Yes, some of our desires can be distractions from our relationship with the divine. Sometimes we confuse cravings and addictions with deeper desires. Sometimes we deny our desires because if we let ourselves recognize them, we’ll have to make changes that might bring us into conflict with others. Yet until we allow ourselves simply to recognize our desires, it’s hard to discern which of them are in alignment with God’s desire for us and which are not.
“What do you want?” Jesus himself asked this question, inviting would-be disciples and people who needed healing to connect to their creative life force as they entered into a new kind of life in relationship with him. God uses our desires to help us learn who we are and what we might become with God’s help. Sharing our deepest longings with God draws us into spiritual intimacy and fuels enduring commitment toward our divine calling.
Healthy spirituality offers tools to recognize, cultivate and balance our desires, so that we can become the fully alive beings that are the glory of God.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at www.lauraellyhudson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.