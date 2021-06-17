It’s nearly the first day of summer, prime hiking season here in the mountains. As my son prepared for a recent Scout backpack trip in the Wallowas, I recalled an important lesson from my own backpacking adventure in Colorado’s San Juan Wilderness.
About four days into the trip, a few of us decided to day hike to the top of a nearby peak. Without much of a trail, this trek took us up a steep, scrubby incline with shaley, shifting rocks.
I was the slowest member of the small group, plodding behind the others, wondering if I had made the right choice to leave camp for this extra adventure. Most of our group stayed behind, relaxing at our camp.
Always one to push myself, I hadn’t wanted to miss out on the view from the top.
But after hiking uphill for an hour, the outlook wasn’t great. Misty clouds swirled around the peak above us, and it looked pretty certain that we’d get no spectacular panorama up there. I felt sort of cheated: all this effort and no payoff!
Just then, our teacher stopped us for a break. “Probably no view up there,” he said, shrugging. “But this is a great opportunity to allow yourself to notice how God meets you in every step.”
As I caught my breath and guzzled water, I contemplated this invitation. I’d heard plenty of popular proverbs like “the journey is the destination,” and often I’d scoff. Why go on a journey if it wasn’t about getting somewhere?
This time, something about Bill’s reminder connected with me in a whole new way. Focused on getting to the top, I was missing all of the colors, textures and nuances the mountain revealed all along the way.
Jesus’ words sprang to mind, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
It was time for a change in perspective. There was nowhere else to get to; God’s presence was right here all along.
When we started hiking again, I practiced focusing on each step, no longer lamenting my slow pace or the steepness of the incline. Suddenly I could feel the mountain under my feet; I could feel the power of my own body lifting me up the slope. Every so often, I allowed myself to stop and look around, take in the plant life, notice animals and sense the textures of the rock face above me.
What had seemed like an interminable climb with no reward became wondrous right now, every step an opportunity to encounter the mystery of the world God is always making new.
When we arrived at the top, the clouds didn’t magically disappear. In the cold, obscuring mist, we had no expansive view of neighboring peaks and valleys. But it didn’t matter any more.
This moment, however clouded, was the present truth of the mountain — God could meet us here as well as in any broad vista.
Every moment, every experience, every step could be a meeting place with God.
