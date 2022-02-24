“True love?” My friend scoffed. “It just comes down to whether or not you are willing to take on another person’s baggage.”
“You’re such a pessimist!” I protested. I was an idealistic 20-something with romantic dreams of happily-ever-after with my still-unknown soul mate. “If you can’t believe in the possibility of true love,” I argued, “of course you’re never going to find it!” My older, wiser and somewhat world-weary friend just gave me an amused smirk and stood by his realism.
Years later, as another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, I am grateful to have found true love, but I’ve also learned that my friend wasn’t wrong. Over our 19 years of learning to love one another, my partner has often helped me carry my baggage, and I’ve helped him carry his. Sometimes it feels like a lightweight carry-on (his), and sometimes it feels like a two-ton truckload (mine).
When human beings meet, fall in love and make a lifelong commitment, we bring the whole history of our previous lives, with suitcases full of hurts and coping strategies. Sometimes it will be difficult and even frightening to trust each other. To continually rediscover trusting intimacy, lovers must labor to find a common language and healthy habits to share their burdens. This heavy luggage lifting requires relinquishing false pride and venturing vulnerability, again and again.
Whenever I have the pastoral privilege of offering premarital counseling, I always share my friend’s wry comment about baggage. Then, I add my encouragement to learn what I am sure is the heart of true love: forgiveness.
“As soon as possible,” I tell younger and older couples alike, “figure out how you will practice forgiveness together.” Get good at saying, “I’m sorry. Will you forgive me?” Find your own unique shorthand that speaks those words in action, like offering to do the dishes — more practical than buying chocolate or roses, and probably more effective.
Forgiveness has the word “give” in it, because you will have to give something up: perhaps an old grudge, a false idea about yourself or your partner, or a habit that no longer meets your partner’s needs. It may cost your time and your compassion to listen to your partner’s hurt, anger or grief.
Forgiveness is costly. The cross is the ultimate symbol of forgiveness and reconciliation for that reason. Jesus’ cross is where God’s love meets human sin with forgiveness to bring new life.
So, perhaps it’s fitting that our day to celebrate love is named for St. Valentine. Legend says he was a Roman priest in the third century, martyred for defying the emperor by marrying couples to spare the husbands from war. We can’t know his whole story, but St. Valentine surely knew something about bearing true love’s burdens.
When we approach our loved ones with readiness to carry their baggage — and forgive one another when we fail — we may finally begin to touch the divine heart of true love.
