’Tis the season to be giving. This saying circulates the internet, reminding us to purchase gifts for everyone on our list and make generous donations to numerous charities. It makes the act of giving sound easy, but amid a flurry of holiday expectations, it can be anything but. Giving can be simple, spontaneous and heartfelt, but it can also be complicated by distorted ideas and practices.
“Giving is an essence of existence, and a test of our character,” writes poet-philosopher David Whyte. On one hand, human beings can’t help but give to one another. Our continued existence depends on our participation in relationships of reciprocity. On the other hand, just because survival demands that we give and receive resources, nourishment and care from one another, it does not mean we know how to do it well.
The spirit that guides your giving inevitably flavors the character of your gifts and relationships with others. Do you give to others from a spirit of freedom to be generous, or from a feeling of social obligation? Do you give from a spirit of grateful abundance or grudging scarcity? Is it a joyful privilege to give or an exhausting duty?
These are not fixed points but stations on a spiritual continuum where movement is possible. You can move from resentment to joy the moment you see how your gift delights the one who receives it. We can cultivate greater joy in giving if we practice being aware of our habitual mindsets and reorienting ourselves from grudge to gratitude.
With my spiritual direction clients, I’ve noticed some typical blocks to joyful giving. Some struggle to recognize the true value of the gifts they give, rarely believing that what they give is enough. Others feel compelled to give gifts based on external expectations rather than the leading of their hearts. If the word “should” comes up often when you think about giving, there’s a good chance you are experiencing one of these blocks.
The grind culture pushing so many people to work constantly can prevent us from slowing down enough to discern the spirit in which we are giving. It takes courage to set boundaries that carve out space and time to be present with your spirit! Yet even in the busiest times, with intention, it’s possible to take quiet moments to pause, breathe and ask for the grace to give well.
After all, whatever gracious giving we offer one another is ultimately an outflow of grace we have ourselves received. With gratitude for the gift of life itself, our best gift is the offering of our unique presence, just being together, enjoying one another’s company.
Gifts of laughter, shared stories and kindness matter. Long after the new sweater is outgrown, the toys are broken, and the knickknacks are gathering dust, the gifts of spirit remain. These are the gifts we can give that point to the grace at the center of this season: the gift of Emmanuel, God-with-us, born in Christ the Lord.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.
