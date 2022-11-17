“Let’s all share one thing we are thankful for.” Does your family Thanksgiving dinner start this way? It’s a fine tradition, one my family kept when I was growing up. But when I was a teenager I didn’t enjoy it. I felt put on the spot, and I struggled to think of something worthy or important enough to share in front of everyone. The joy of returning thanks was lost when gratitude felt like a required performance.
Later in life, I heard about how an intentional gratitude practice supports mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical well-being. Keeping a gratitude journal, regularly writing down events for which you are thankful, can reliably improve your mood. Studies show that gratitude strengthens your immune system, protects your heart and gives you a better night’s sleep! It’s been noted that if a medication could be invented with all of gratitude’s benefits, we would consider it a wonder drug.
However, to be that effective, gratitude must become more than merely an “attitude.” The keyword is practice. Think of ball-handling drills before playing basketball, or scales before playing an instrument: regularly repeated practices to cultivate strength and agility. When we practice gratitude just as intentionally and repeatedly, we can cultivate a depth of joy that transforms every aspect of our lives.
I was in my early 30s and going through a rough patch in life when I tried a gratitude practice beyond the Thanksgiving table. For a month, just before I went to bed at night, I wrote a journal entry starting with the prompt, “What made me glad today?” and jotting down three experiences from my day. At first, I listed big, broad things: my family, my health, my job. As the month continued, I started listing smaller, more specific things: my cat’s soft fur, the afternoon light through the trees, the smell of fresh coffee. I stopped trying to perform the right sort of thanks and learned to recognize what truly brought me joy.
This daily gratitude practice helped me attend to and receive the world in a whole new way. I’d felt tired and bored, but now my days were alive with wonder. Where I had felt lack, I now experienced unexpected abundance. Instead of worrying about the future, I stayed alert to the gifts of the present moment. On the hard days, I learned to see that even difficulties came with gifts. My gratitude practice taught me to trust that I would be provided for in every circumstance.
We are not stuck out here alone to suffer through a harsh existence and grab whatever we can get. We are immersed in a network of gracious relationships with the divine, with other people and with all the plants and animals of Earth. We can learn to give and receive in mutuality, providing for one another with no sense of entitlement, filled with wonder and joy in the immense gift of life itself. Gratitude grounds us in the reality that everything is a gift.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.
