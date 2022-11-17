Laura Elly Hudson mug

“Let’s all share one thing we are thankful for.” Does your family Thanksgiving dinner start this way? It’s a fine tradition, one my family kept when I was growing up. But when I was a teenager I didn’t enjoy it. I felt put on the spot, and I struggled to think of something worthy or important enough to share in front of everyone. The joy of returning thanks was lost when gratitude felt like a required performance.

Later in life, I heard about how an intentional gratitude practice supports mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical well-being. Keeping a gratitude journal, regularly writing down events for which you are thankful, can reliably improve your mood. Studies show that gratitude strengthens your immune system, protects your heart and gives you a better night’s sleep! It’s been noted that if a medication could be invented with all of gratitude’s benefits, we would consider it a wonder drug.

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.

