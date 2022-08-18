How much hammock time have you enjoyed this summer? Swinging in a hammock, staring up at the sky, letting your mind drift like the slow-moving clouds: It is the epitome of summertime bliss. It’s the best way I’ve found to be “idle and blessed,” as in Mary Oliver’s poem “The Summer Day.” Settling into a hammock, I release all the pressing demands of my life and just … rest.
The trouble is that summer is nearly over, and I can count on one hand the times I’ve actually enjoyed our backyard hammock. Too often I’ve stared at it wistfully before running off again to attend to a text, a phone call or a child’s request. Other times, I’ve just slipped into the hammock when Hoagy Carmichael’s “Lazybones” starts playing in my mind: “Lazybones, sleeping in the sun / How you ‘spect to get your day’s work done?”
Who among us has permission to be lazy? I suspect your life is as busy or more so than mine. In our culture, hard work and productivity are cardinal virtues. We brag about our exhaustion as if it deserves a medal of honor. Relentlessly driving for more money, things, recognition, influence and security, we lose any sustainable rhythm of work and rest.
Scriptures cherished by Judaism and Christianity include instructions first given to escaped slaves, who knew too well how an existence of endless work shrivels the soul. “Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy,” they were commanded by God, who labored six days in creation, then took the seventh day to rest and enjoy it. Shabbat means “to cease,” to break from purposeful work to delight in the full possibilities of freedom in lives given by God.
“And for want of rest, our lives are in danger,” writes Wayne Muller. Studies back this up. One in three adults does not get enough sleep on a regular basis, and one in 20 has fallen asleep behind the wheel. Sleep deprivation creates numerous health concerns from high blood pressure to heart attacks.
Our lack of rest not only has public health but also ecological, racial and social justice consequences. Our economic system was founded upon chattel slavery, cheap labor and the extraction of fossil fuels, and working some beings to exhaustion to benefit a privileged few is, frankly, still the norm. Black and Brown-bodied people still suffer the greatest lack of rest in this system driving the entire globe to exhaustion.
How, then, do you find time to rest so that you can be well in body, mind and spirit? And how do you make space for others to rest, too? There are no fixed rules; rest is a spiritual practice. Let yourself recognize how you’ve become captive to the drive for more. Practice contentment by noticing with gratitude what you already have. Finally, give yourself permission to explore what feels like rest to you, and find community with others who seek to embody a sacred rhythm of work and rest.
Maybe some hammock time will be just the thing you need.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the
La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.
