How much hammock time have you enjoyed this summer? Swinging in a hammock, staring up at the sky, letting your mind drift like the slow-moving clouds: It is the epitome of summertime bliss. It’s the best way I’ve found to be “idle and blessed,” as in Mary Oliver’s poem “The Summer Day.” Settling into a hammock, I release all the pressing demands of my life and just … rest.

The trouble is that summer is nearly over, and I can count on one hand the times I’ve actually enjoyed our backyard hammock. Too often I’ve stared at it wistfully before running off again to attend to a text, a phone call or a child’s request. Other times, I’ve just slipped into the hammock when Hoagy Carmichael’s “Lazybones” starts playing in my mind: “Lazybones, sleeping in the sun / How you ‘spect to get your day’s work done?”

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the

La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.

