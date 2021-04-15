“I believe; help my unbelief:” These words from Mark 9:24 constitute one of the most important prayers I know. In this scripture, the desperate father of a sick child cries out, longing to see his child healed. He wants to trust Jesus with his child’s healing, but the problem seems so big, he doesn’t believe anything can change it.
Jesus has said to this man, “Everything is possible for one who has faith.” What is this faith Jesus speaks of? Some define faith as an assent to a set of religious principles, which acts like a contract agreement saying, “I’m in the club.” This is faith as a loyalty relationship that merits a reward.
However, experience has taught me that faith is less about my agreement to specific principles and more about the posture with which I approach relationships with the divine and other people.
I live in faith as I approach others with the openness to experience them as they are, the willingness to risk vulnerability, and the trusting confidence that our relationship with each other leads toward something beautiful and good.
Sometimes staying open and available to others is easy. Sometimes it’s desperately hard. When life goes awry, holding faith is a struggle. A child gets sick, a beloved person dies, a major pandemic causes cataclysmic changes.
Your prayers are not answered in the way you desired. It’s hard to stay open to God and others when situations like these contradict the assumptions you previously had about these relationships. Nothing seems to make sense anymore, and there’s a great big hole where the feelings of connection used to dwell.
In my early 20s, disillusioned with my childhood religion, I spent years away from church, unsure that I could believe in Jesus.
Since I was the daughter of a pastor, harboring such doubts felt disloyal to my own family. Thankfully, though, my pastor dad was always willing to hear my questions. He kept his own heart open as listened to my doubts, and he allowed me room to express my confusion and pain.
Then, Dad gave me the Mark 9:24 prayer: “I believe; help my unbelief.” It was a turning point. Dad trusted that my longing to believe, in and of itself, represented God reaching toward me with grace for my particular situation. God’s love included me, even when I didn’t trust God. Dad’s faith brought me back to my own, and the prayer helped me talk to Jesus through my unbelief.
No matter who you are, whether you follow a particular religious tradition, you can learn this kind of faith. It usually takes the help of at least one person whose faith mirrors God’s grace back to you. Mature faith allows and includes doubt as an intrinsic part of spiritual growth. Grounded in this kind of faith, even in the most difficult times, you can begin to experience pain transformed into blessing.
