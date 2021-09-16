I release you, my beautiful and terrible fear.” So begins the poem “I Give You Back” by Joy Harjo, the Muscogee (Creek) writer who is currently serving as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States. From there, the poem moves through a kind of litany, naming the sources and manifestations of Harjo’s fear, while also acknowledging her own participation in it. I can’t do the poem justice here, but you can easily search and read it online.
Near the end of the poem, Harjo proclaims, “I take myself back, fear.” When I first read this poem at age 18, its final ending perplexed me: “But come here, fear. / I am alive and you are so afraid of dying.” What could it mean for the poet to suddenly welcome the fear she has so vehemently intended to give back?
Now that I’m a bit older and, I hope, wiser, Harjo’s final lines make more sense to me. I hear them alongside 1 John 4:18: “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear.” Speaking to a community gripped by fear, the biblical author sounds a clarion call for his people to wake up from fear’s thrall and interact with the world from the grounding of love.
This verse makes it sound simple, but often it’s a long process to move from stewing in fear to standing in love. Harjo’s poem shows us a process of moving through this transition. The poet faces the whole range of her fears, names each one, acknowledges their influence upon her and relinquishes them, until finally she can view fear itself with compassionate acceptance and forgiving love.
I know so many people who are presently struggling with fear and dwelling in anger. Many fearing further devastation from COVID-19 are furious with neighbors who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated. Others, fearing the curtailment of personal freedoms, rage against public health mandates. Each group fears the other’s policies as a threat to their lives.
Let me be clear: I support wearing masks and getting vaccinated. They are the best tools presently available to care for each other and end this pandemic. These precautions are minimal inconveniences that can help protect the most vulnerable people among us, acts of care in line with the love of neighbor commanded by God, which I believe is primary to any other mandate.
However, as Harjo writes, we are all “so afraid of dying.” Let us acknowledge our own fear and the fear of others with compassion, whatever form it may take, and let us become aware of the ways we feed fear with our anger. May our fear and anger dissolve, as we recognize the common love we each have for our own lives, our families, our country and our world — and may our hearts soften toward one another, so that we may act by the Rule of Love, for the well-being of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.