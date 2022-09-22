“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” says Jesus in Matthew 5:9. Since I was a child, this verse has called me. Growing up during the Cold War aware of the nuclear threat, I wanted to be a peacemaker, not only because Jesus blesses them, but because I wanted my generation to survive childhood. Nearly every night before bed, I prayed for world peace.
As I grew up, the world situation changed, but the need for peacemakers has only increased. Today, it’s not only our human propensity to make war that threatens our children, but humanity’s warlike ways toward other creatures and Earth itself.
My vision of peace has also expanded. In English, the most common meanings for “peace” include a feeling of tranquility, absent from disturbances, or the absence of war or conflict. Of course those are good things, but it bothers me that we define peace by what is absent rather than by what becomes possible in its presence. Our typical concept of peace also comes across as too passive, as if war just happens upon us, and we have minimal ability to change things, so we just have to make do and endure it.
The Hebrew word “shalom” offers a much richer vision. Theologian Randy S. Woodley notes that peace is to shalom what a cup of water is to the ocean. Peace is only one of shalom’s meanings, which include health, wholeness, well-being and long-term prosperity of whole persons and communities. Shalom pictures the active work of putting broken pieces back together, mending separations and cultivating reconciled relationships. Woodley writes, “Shalom is God’s original intention for all creation, living on the earth in harmony together.”
Peacemaking as shalom is not just for global diplomats. There are many entry points for action, and everyone can participate. We can begin at home, practicing forgiveness in our families. In our neighborhoods, we can gather with neighbors for a picnic and share our stories.
On local, state and national levels, we can advocate for healthy air, soil and water, for accessible education, for effective law enforcement, for health care and living wages for all. Globally, we can pray for all those suffering from violence and war and contribute our money to care for them. Each of us can cultivate inner peace, practicing the calm, compassion and courage we need to sustain every other peacemaking effort.
Too often we dismiss world peace as an impossibly idealistic “happily ever after” fantasy. In fact, peace is the most pragmatic thing we can work for if we want our families and communities to flourish. We give up too easily, because facing violence, brokenness, injustice and suffering requires faith, courage and perseverance.
Peacemakers are called “children of God” because they participate in God’s original intention for harmony, fulfilled in Jesus Christ, who confronts and holds the tensions of humanity’s sin, nonviolently transforming conflict through forgiveness. Ultimately, since all of us are God’s beloved children, all are called to be peacemakers.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.
