“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” says Jesus in Matthew 5:9. Since I was a child, this verse has called me. Growing up during the Cold War aware of the nuclear threat, I wanted to be a peacemaker, not only because Jesus blesses them, but because I wanted my generation to survive childhood. Nearly every night before bed, I prayed for world peace.

As I grew up, the world situation changed, but the need for peacemakers has only increased. Today, it’s not only our human propensity to make war that threatens our children, but humanity’s warlike ways toward other creatures and Earth itself.

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.

