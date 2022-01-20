Did you make a resolution for the new year? Three weeks into January, how is it going?
There’s something about turning that calendar page that energizes me. I make plans to adopt or let go of attitudes habits, or behaviors, whatever I imagine will improve my physical, emotional or spiritual well-being.
However, by the third week of January, my initial enthusiasm often fizzles out. Firm resolve has turned into doubt. Maybe my old habits weren’t as bad as I thought. After all, how possible is it, really, for human beings to change ourselves?
I know I’m not alone in my wavering. This January, I’ve seen numerous social media posts from people who are giving up on New Year’s resolutions. Maybe after nearly two years of pandemic adaptations, we’re all a little tired of change.
But perhaps there’s more than change-fatigue behind the skepticism. While the concept of a New Year’s resolution fits the Western ideal of individual self-determination, as psychologists and social scientists have discovered — and as the world’s spiritual teachers have long known — there is a big gap between this ideal and the reality of human nature.
“All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” writes the Apostle Paul (Romans 3:21). “Sin” —which simply means “missing the mark” — describes the greatest obstacle we face in making change. Beyond an individual’s choice to engage in problem behaviors, this word also points to the truth that human beings are entangled in systems of relationships that can and do trigger us to enact behaviors we would never intentionally choose. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. this month reminds us of the struggle to end the systems of racism.
Does the problem of sin mean it’s impossible to change? Christian tradition holds a tension about this question. Human beings can certainly recognize our need for change, and we can be willing to “turn around.” That is the literal meaning of the word “repent.” If you don’t like where your life is heading, you can turn around and go a different direction.
Yet we must also recognize that repentance is not a once-and-for-all decision, because the internal and external obstacles of sin will hinder us. That’s why true and lasting transformation requires more than repentance. We also need forgiveness, so that when we make a mistake or fail to follow through on a decision to change, we are not stuck in failure.
Forgiveness allows a second chance — and a third, fourth, fifth, and more! When you have a sincere desire to change, divine grace provides as many new beginnings as you need to learn a different way of life in alignment with God’s way.
So, rather than seeing your New Year’s resolutions as all-or-nothing and giving up at the first hint of failure, consider resolving to repent, again and again. Turn back around as many times as it takes. And trust that your desire to change will be met with grace so that you can stay the course toward life filled with hope, peace, joy and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.