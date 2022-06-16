June is the season for graduations and weddings. The first week of this month, I went to one of each. With pandemic-related cancellations, it had been awhile since I’d attended either kind of ceremony, and I felt like an anthropologist observing enigmatic rituals in a faraway land.
At the graduation, I was initially impatient. How long would we have to sit in hard stadium chairs to watch all of the 884 students in my niece’s graduating class amble across the stage and retrieve their diplomas? Then the band struck up “Pomp and Circumstance,” and the students marched in, grinning ear to ear in their caps and gowns. The celebratory speeches were given, and the assistant principal read every student’s name with great care and precision.
I couldn’t help it: The ritual worked on me just as intended. My impatience was swept away as the pride and joy of students, parents and teachers filled up the stadium.
The tiny moment when my niece’s name was spoken became a still point in time, a few shining seconds replete with significance disproportionate to the duration. What had seemed like an incidental walk across a platform became a mythic threshold crossing from one phase of life to another.
A wedding ritualizes another kind of life change, from the condition of singleness to marital union with another person. From the bridal party’s entrance to the exchanges of vows and rings and the grand finale of a kiss, each ceremonial element expresses an important symbolic, emotional and spiritual moment.
Among the guests, I had the honor of witnessing my cousin and her beloved take a profound step into actualizing their commitment to make a loving family together.
These ceremonies gave me an appreciation of the power of ritual to structure a symbolic experience that honors and normalizes life transitions.
Let’s face it, change is scary. Most of us approach it with some level of resistance, because even positive changes involve some loss. I was taught that “structure binds anxiety.” Rituals can help us accept the risk of loss, binding our anxiety so that we may face newness with calm and courage.
But ritual’s power to transform hearts and minds also necessitates a warning: it can be turned toward harm as well as healing. History has repeatedly shown us how ceremonial events can turn violent. Abuses of vulnerable people can be veiled by symbolic words and deeds, within and without religious contexts.
It is wise to scrutinize the core values and the transformation intended by ritual facilitators. Any hint of an intent to dehumanize other persons or groups to increase the power of another should be suspect.
At our best, we use ritual to elevate and celebrate one another, not to diminish and disparage others.
As Algernon Blackwood suggests in a popular quote, “Ritual is the passageway of the soul into the infinite.” With proper respect, ritual can shape profound touchpoints with eternity in the here and now and help us move through change with courage and grace.
