In a classic essay on travel, Pico Iyer begins, “We travel, initially, to lose ourselves, and we travel, next, to find ourselves.” I felt the truth of these words during my family’s summer road trip. Totaling 5,075 miles, we crossed 14 states in 14 days, driving from Eastern Oregon to Indiana and back again, by way of the Great Lakes and Yellowstone National Park.
My sons and husband dreamed up our travel itinerary during 2020’s worst pandemic doldrums. In our restlessness, just thinking about going somewhere was an escape. We wanted to lose ourselves, to leave behind our normal routines and tasks, and to reconnect with a bigger picture of a world that had begun to feel too small.
From time to time, we all fall into the self-centered assumption that the world revolves around our private desires and dramas. I often get so wrapped up in my own little life that I rarely stop to consider how other people and life forms have their daily lives in landscapes distinct from my own.
Travel disrupts our daily attachments and disorients us beyond our comfort zones, opening us to encounter radically unfamiliar landscapes and people. This dislocation from the ordinary makes space to experience the extraordinary, a world expansive beyond our limited imaginations.
Before our trip, I could not have imagined how the vast freshwater Lake Superior would feel like the ocean, nor could I have expressed the delight of examining its shore’s smooth rocks of every color. Before our trip, I’d never considered the forces of Earth’s constant transformation, fiercely displayed at Yellowstone’s Norris Geyser Basin, where steam-belching fumaroles and bubbling sulfurous waters disclose the super-heated core beneath the surface.
Even as I lost myself in exploring these diverse landscapes, I found a greater sense of humility. At roadside rest areas, gas stations, inns and campsites, in endless momentary encounters with other travelers, I saw myself as one human creature among many, joined to one another in our common needs and common struggles. (No matter how different we might seem from one another on the exterior, all of us were subject to the stresses of the heat, the traffic, the conditions of the bathrooms and the gas station menus!) Traveling in the days of emergence from the pandemic, whether we were tentatively or boldly unmasked, all of us seemed to be hopefully willing ourselves to come forth from our bubbles to engage the greater world.
Our trip included a family and a high school reunion, but it was a reunion tour in more than the literal. This year on the Fourth of July, I was surrounded by both extended family and a crowd of strangers, watching fireworks above Lake Michigan. I celebrated our mutual interdependence on one another and our Creator, all of us fellow travelers on Planet Earth, far-flung, yet at home together under the brilliant beauty splashed across our common skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.