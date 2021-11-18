Earlier this month, I lit a candle. The candle itself was not impressive, just an old, white wax pillar three-fourths of the way down to a stub. What made this event significant was not the tools or trappings but the timing, context and the people with whom I was sharing it.
On Nov. 6, while world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference, I gathered with people of faith in Eastern Oregon and globally. We lit our candles together as part of the #ClimateVigil campaign, which calls Christians to pray and act to solve the climate crisis. This small, ordinary gesture was an act of prayerful resistance to the deepening darkness of climate chaos.
Climate change is no longer a future concern: It is here. The worsening wildfires, floods, hurricanes, heat waves and droughts we’ve been experiencing are not flukes but symptoms of the warming effect of carbon in the atmosphere.
The climate crisis is the single most important moral concern of our time. Leaders of many nations and religions recognize that the poorest and most vulnerable people suffer the most from these disasters. In Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus calls his followers to care for “the least of these” by offering food, drink and clothing, by visiting the sick and imprisoned, and by welcoming the stranger in the land. Every trouble faced by “the least” is exacerbated by climate change and its environmental disasters.
Above all, as a Christian, I am called to love God and love my neighbor. How can I claim to love God if I do not enact that love for the people and creatures God loves?
That’s why I lit my candle, praying in community that all of us will be led to act in love on behalf of the least. It seems like such a small act in the face of such a big crisis. The temptation to succumb to feelings of overwhelm and futility is enormous.
But as the #ClimateVigil leaders reminded us, “Christian faith is one of resurrection, not resignation.” I also take heart from Mother Teresa, who said, “We cannot all do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
As I lit the candle and held it up with others, my heart lit up too. As our small lights pushed back the darkness, I felt hope and possibility. I knew that change starts right here, with us.
I don’t know exactly how humanity will solve the crisis we have created. But I believe that nothing is impossible with God. I will keep lighting my candle in prayer, and I will keep my eyes open for opportunities to act with others, that together we may birth a new way of life that truly reflects God’s love for everything God has created.
