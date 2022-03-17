My ethnic claim to St. Patrick’s Day is tenuous at best. I have a mixed Northern European heritage, all the more ambiguous because my father was adopted. However, with no knowledge of his biological heritage and a great appreciation of Celtic music, Dad declared St. Patrick’s Day to be his ethnic holiday.
My affinity for this saint’s day began there, but my enthusiasm increased after I learned about St. Patrick himself, beyond the odd legends that claim he banished Ireland’s snakes (though there never were any on the Emerald Isle).
Most of the precise details of Patrick’s life are lost to the mists of time, but likely he was born in Britain around 390; autobiographical writings tell us he was captured as a teenager by raiders, trafficked to Ireland and enslaved to a chieftain. In captivity, he worked as a shepherd for six years; he escaped after being told in a dream to go home.
Back in Britain, Patrick became a priest, and he had another dream in which he heard a voice pleading in Irish, “Come and walk among us.” Since he knew the people’s language and customs, the Church sent Patrick back as Bishop of Ireland in 432. He did not engage in violent conquest but tried to use indigenous customs to communicate Christian faith. His greatest success may have been his conversion of St. Brigid of Kildare, who pioneered a distinctly Celtic form of Christianity that spread slowly through the land. Patrick died around 493.
“What if I were called across the ocean / To the land where I had been a slave / Could I be a loving teacher / To the makers of my chains?” asks songwriter Garrison Doles in his song “Patrick on the Water” (you can hear it at https://songchapel.com). Patrick is one of my heroes because he said yes to the calling in his dream, and he returned to a place of danger bearing a message of peace.
Could you be a loving teacher to the makers of your chains? In our country, there are many for whom this is not a rhetorical question, people whose ancestors were captured, carried over oceans and enslaved here. Through the faith they share with St. Patrick, many of these people have also become loving teachers to those who harmed them.
What kind of faith does it take to do this? “The Deer’s Cry,” a hymn attributed to St. Patrick, gives us clues: “Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me, Christ on my right, Christ on my left.” Patrick arose in the strength that comes from a profound awareness of God’s presence and a powerful confidence in God’s protection.
My dad eventually met his birth mother, and I learned that we do have Irish ancestors. But St. Patrick is true kin to all those who arise in the strength of the Spirit and receive the courage to face danger and bring peace, a strength well worth celebrating.
